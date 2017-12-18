Suspected Stevens Creek Trail flasher arrested

Mountain View police arrested a transient man last week after he allegedly exposed himself to people along Stevens Creek Trail on multiple occasions this month.

The 30-year-old man was arrested on Thursday, Dec. 14, around 1:30 p.m. following reports of a man exposing himself to someone on the trail, near Middlefield Road. An officer found and detained the suspect nearby on the 300 block of Easy Street, according to a statement by the Mountain View Police Department.

The suspect is the same person who allegedly sexually battered and exposed himself to a woman in Mountain View on Dec. 9, according to police. The man was booked into Santa Clara County jail on two counts of indecent exposure.

Police believe there may be more victims who may have encountered the suspect, and are asking for anyone with more information to contact Detective Marco Garcia at 650-903-6356. The police statement can be found here.

(The Voice is not identifying the suspect in accordance with its policy on naming people who have been arrested but not charged by the district attorney's office.)