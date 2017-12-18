CSMA unveils expansion plans

The Community School of Music and Arts (CSMA) has been on a mission to spread art and music education to as many children as possible on the Peninsula. But lately, turning that mission into a reality has hit a consistent snag.

CSMA's headquarters, known as the Finn Center at 230 San Antonio Circle, off San Antonio Road, has been packed to the brim for years. Every day from 2 p.m. through the evening hours, the increased demand for art lessons and classes has surpassed the available space for professional artists and musicians to teach children at the nonprofit's flagship location.

"We have every nook and cranny filled," said Executive Director Vickie Grove. "Our school has operated on the site since 2004, when the Finn Center opened, and we have just over time filled up the space."

In a Dec. 13 announcement, CSMA announced that it's seeking to change that, with plans and early funding in the works to expand the facility with a new wing dedicated to studios for private lessons, classrooms and flexible teaching space. The 3,350-square-foot expansion would allow the school to support up to 25 percent more students, Grove said.

CSMA has owned the land to the west of the Finn Center -- including the former site of an auto repair shop -- for over a decade, using it for extra parking during the most crowded hours of the day. The nonprofit was able to snap up the property thanks to Ruth and Roy Rogers, local longtime supporters of CSMA who helped purchase the property in 2006, according to Sharon Kenney, CSMA's communications director.

The auto shop was still doing business under its previous long-term lease, with CSMA as its landlord, until last year, when the shop owner retired, Grove said.

The wing would have tech-savvy resources, allowing students to dive into digital art and media classes, photography and video editing as well as digital composition for music classes and higher-level music theory, Kenney said.

The new wing was designed by Martin Hochroth of Artik Art & Architecture, and will look similar to the rest of CSMA's headquarters.

CSMA is launching a public fundraising campaign this month to help finance the expansion, which is expected to cost around $4 million. The cost will be partially paid for through seed funding from big donors, including the David and Lucile Packard Foundation, the William and Flora Hewlett Foundation, and Stephen Finn, who helped finance the existing campus now named after him.

Kenney said the expansion will be called the "Rogers Wing" in memory of Ruth Rogers, who died in September. Rogers launched an in-school music program at Bubb Elementary in 1981, which CSMA took over in 2002 and used as a model for its Music4All program in local public elementary schools.

Most of CSMA's growth in recent years has been through music and art programs at public school campuses rather than Finn Center program because of the dearth of available space. Keyboarding classes have been hosted in the back of one of the Finn Center rooms, and the hugely popular percussion program -- and its broad range of instruments and drums -- can barely fit in the current building, Grove said.

The expansion plans call for demolishing a storage shed to the west of CSMA's campus, which will be converted into much-needed parking -- an ongoing challenge for the school. The new parking lot will link with San Antonio Circle instead of forcing people onto San Antonio Road to find parking.

The fundraising effort will include a benefit concert at the end of February, where internationally acclaimed pianist Mari Kodama will perform in CSMA's Tateuchi Hall.

"We are super thrilled to be able to offer her in such a small venue," Grove said.

Anyone interested in donating to the expansion can go the CSMA's website and click on the donate button. Contributions to the "capital campaign" will go toward funding the new west wing of the school.