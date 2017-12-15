News

Uploaded: Fri, Dec 15, 2017, 12:25 pm

Fans worry losing track-and-field range could leave a big hole

Olympic hammer throwers find home at Moffett's toxic site

Hammer thrower Sophie Hitchon practices at Moffett Field in early December. Photo by Michelle Le

by Mark Noack / Mountain View Voice

Between preserving Hangar One, the massive Ames Arc Jet Complex or a fleet of vintage aircraft, Moffett Field has myriad landmarks deserving some protection.

Tore Gustafsson, a barrel-chested Swede with a striking handlebar mustache, is spearheading a very different kind of preservation campaign. He and his colleagues are rallying to save what looks like a dirt lot, distinguished only by its many potholes. In fact, the site is located right on a toxic plume of industrial pollutants left from the area's past semiconductor factories.

A three-time Olympic athlete, Gustafsson agrees that the location might not look like much, but this 1-acre field is the only training facility of its kind in the Bay Area. On most days, a scrappy club ranging from amateurs to pros from across Northern California gathers here to practice the hammer throw, the track-and-field event focused on hurling a hefty ball on a chain as far as possible.

"This is pretty much the only training spot we have in Northern California," Gustafsson said. "Who knows now what's going to happen?"

The cause for concern is the practice grounds are marked for future development by NASA. Earlier this year, the federal agency announced plans to help house its growing workforce by building 1,930 homes along Moffett's southeastern side, an area that includes the club's hammer throw range. While Gustafsson and his fellow athletes recognize the area's significant housing needs, they fear they won't have anywhere else to go. And with the 2020 Tokyo Olympics fast approaching, many of the club's aspiring athletes worry they could lose their only training facility at the worst possible time.

On a morning last week, Gustafsson arrived with two of the athletes he's coaching at the Moffett practice range, located just north of Highway 101. For a site used by elite athletes, it's a spartan facility with little more than a storage container, backstop and a set of metal bleachers in front of a dirt field. Terry Noyes, a spry 55-year-old athlete, pointed out to Gustafsson that overnight the wind had partially knocked down the canopy over the bleachers. Everyone pitched in to do some quick repairs before they started the day's exercises.

Before long, Gustafsson was watching from the sidelines as his two pupils began hurling hammers down the field. Sophie Hitchon, a 26-year-old Brit who won a bronze medal in the 2012 Olympics, spun her hammer around in a whirl, building up momentum with what is essentially a 4-kilogram iron wrecking ball. She instinctively released her grip at the precise split-second to send it sailing in a graceful arc downfield, instead of crashing behind her into the backstop.

"Good throw!" Gustafsson cheered. The hammer landed just beyond 73 meters, a good distance, but still not quite the 78 meters that it would likely take to win a gold medal. Closing that gap would take all two years of training left before the international games, he said.

There's a long story behind how a niche athletic club found its home at Moffett Field. For that, the club's members point to Edward Burke, a retired hammer-thrower and Los Gatos native, best known for carrying the U.S. flag in the 1984 Olympics.

Back in the mid-1980s, the hammer throw club practiced along a dirt strip north of Highway 101, before that land was needed to build Highway 85. Ever since, the club has led a nomadic existence, cycling through South Bay community-college fields, public parks and leased private sites. Unlike other prestigious Olympic sports, hammer-throwing generally doesn't have much clout; many landowners see only the potential for property damage and liability. Universities aren't an option because NCAA rules explicitly prohibit paid coaches and Olympic athletes from training alongside students.

By 2006, the hammer-throwers came to Moffett Field around the same time that a U.S. Army track-and-field program at the property was winding down. There were concerns that the Army officials would also tell them to scram, Burke said. But then environmental regulators discovered the toxic groundwater plume from nearby pollution had leached into the site. As it happens, that toxic waste was "the best thing that happened to us," Burke said, since the Army officials told the group they could stay during the cleanup effort.

As NASA took over management of Moffett, it has been unclear how much longer the hammer-throwers would be allowed to remain, he said. With hundreds of acres of open land at the former air base, Burke and other members hope they can just move to different area.

"We're hopeful that we can negotiate with them to get another slice of land," Burke said. "Whether it's Google or whoever else, we're hoping that maybe we can go to them and get a small space as a community contribution."

And if NASA asks them to leave Gustafsson and other members have a hard time saying what might happen. They don't have the money to buy or lease a plot of land, given the hefty real-estate costs in the region, they say. The only recourse might be to find a spot somewhere in the Central Valley.

"All we need is a good field that no one needs for anything," Gustafsson said. "Also, we need no one to mind if we make some big holes."

Comments

4 people like this
Posted by Because it's important
a resident of Another Mountain View Neighborhood
5 hours ago

The style of the mustache the author tried to describe is a "Fu Manchu", seen in the pic of the subject. A handlebar mustache does not track down the face, rather it sticks out and usually curls upward.

Fu
Web Link
Handlebar
Web Link

Email Town Square Moderator      


4 people like this
Posted by Beth
a resident of Shoreline West
5 hours ago

Hammer throw is awesome! Save their site!!!

Email Town Square Moderator      


Like this comment
Posted by MyOpinion
a resident of Sylvan Park
3 hours ago
MyOpinion is a registered user.

That is the best we can for Olympians? Seriously? It sounds like a training ground from a 3rd World Country, a dirt lot with toxic fumes. US Olympic Committee is fat with cash, they need to step up.

I did a bit of research (actually I just googled it!) on finances of Olympics. At the very top of “the Olympic Movement” sits the International Olympic Committee, a nonprofit run by a “volunteer” president who gets an annual “allowance” of $251,000 and lives rent-free in a five-star hotel and spa in Switzerland.

At the very bottom of “the Movement” — beneath the IOC members who travel first-class and get paid thousands of dollars just to attend the Olympics, beneath the executives who make hundreds of thousands to organize the Games, beneath the international sports federations, the national sport federations and the national Olympic committees and all of their employees — are the actual athletes. “The athletes are the very bottom of a trickle-down system, and there’s just not much left for us,” said Cyrus Hostetler, 29, a Team USA javelin thrower and two-time Olympian who said the most he’s ever made in one year in his career, after expenses, is about $3,000. “They take care of themselves first, and us last.” SOURCE Web Link

Email Town Square Moderator      


Don't miss out on the discussion!
Sign up to be notified of new comments on this topic.

Email:


Post a comment

Posting an item on Town Square is simple and requires no registration. Just complete this form and hit "submit" and your topic will appear online. Please be respectful and truthful in your postings so Town Square will continue to be a thoughtful gathering place for sharing community information and opinion. All postings are subject to our TERMS OF USE, and may be deleted if deemed inappropriate by our staff.

We prefer that you use your real name, but you may use any "member" name you wish.

Name: *

Select your neighborhood or school community: * Not sure?

Comment: *

Verification code: *
Enter the verification code exactly as shown, using capital and lowercase letters, in the multi-colored box.

*Required Fields

Top Blogs

Hom Korean Kitchen expands to Redwood City
By Elena Kadvany | 3 comments | 2,763 views

Tips for the Best Latkes
By Laura Stec | 6 comments | 1,607 views

View all local blogs
 
Holiday Spirit 2017

The holidays are here!

From live music to a visit with Santa, here's a look at some local holiday activities to help you get into the spirit of the season.

VIEW