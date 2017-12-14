Mountain View firefighters battle Thomas Fire

Ten Mountain View firefighters are battling major fires in Southern California that have burned through hundreds of thousands of acres and remain out of control, destroying hundreds of homes and prompting mandatory evacuations across Santa Barbara and Ventura counties.

The Thomas Fire, the largest of the active blazes, is now already the fourth largest in California history, scorching 242,500 acres, according to an update from Cal Fire on Thursday morning. More than 900 structures -- including 729 single-family homes -- have been destroyed and 18,000 are threatened.

The Mountain View Fire Department sent one engine to aid Cal Fire on Tuesday of last week; among the 10 personnel it sent are three battalion chiefs to provide "structure protection" and provide emergency medical assistance, according to department spokeswoman Laura Gentry.

The fire, which started on Dec. 4, is still raging through the region and was only 30 percent contained as of Thursday morning. Reports from the National Weather Service indicate that wind might blow the fire south on Friday and into the weekend, which could put more populous regions at risk.

Full containment of the fire isn't expected until Jan. 7, according to the Cal Fire update.