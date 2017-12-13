News

Uploaded: Wed, Dec 13, 2017, 4:55 pm

Local artisans offer a bit of everything at ArtPop

Pop-up holiday market lets locals come in from the cold, get to know local craftspeople

by Anna Krause / Mountain View Voice

Nestled between a table of handmade menorahs and a booth of Christmas wreaths, a woman with electric green streaks in her hair sells futuristic leather-strapped lingerie.

ArtPop truly has it all.

The pop-up artisan market, located in a retail storefront, opened Dec. 3. It hosts 20 or so booths, each featuring handmade goods created by local artists and artisans.

In an era of digital gift purchasing services and tech gifts, ArtPop is wonderful in its genuine humanity; everything sold is made by local people, with a real passion for what they are doing. And in the face-to-face interactions the pop-up encourages, that passion is contagious.

The market benefits the wider community in that 15 percent of the proceeds earned by vendors during the first weekend was donated to three local school foundations, benefiting Mountain View Los Altos High School, Mountain View Whisman and Los Altos districts. The vendors will also contribute 15 percent of their proceeds during the market's last weekend to victims of the recent Northern California fires.

Mountain View resident Kathy Bonte, the founder and organizer of the indoor pop-up market, laughs, looks around proudly and said, "This was kind of a crazy idea that I had."

Artisans like those at ArtPop make much of their revenue during the holiday season, when people are most likely to purchase handmade wares as gifts. But Bonte, an artisan herself, knows the struggle of such sales; small business owners without retail space must generally rely on art festivals or other outdoor markets to meet customers.

"Some of them are hard to get into, or they have high table fees, or you're out in the freezing cold and then you're packing up and you're moving to different places," Bonte said. "I just thought, wouldn't it be nice if there was a place where a bunch of artisans can affordably set up shop for just the holiday season?"

And that's exactly the space she carved out.

ArtPop is open Thursdays through Saturdays from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Sundays 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. for the first three weeks of December, and will close on Dec. 17. The market is located at 1939 West El Camino Real, in the Clarkwood shopping center. For more information, visit the ArtPop Facebook page.

