Minimum wage rises on New Year's Day

The minimum wage for workers in California is going up on New Year's Day, though wages in Mountain View and some other Bay Area cities are already above the new mandate, state officials said.

The minimum wage statewide will rise Jan. 1 to $11 per hour for businesses with 26 employees or more and $10.50 for businesses with 25 employees or less.

In Mountain View, the minimum wage will increase on Jan. 1 from $13 to $15 per hour.

Gov. Jerry Brown signed legislation in 2016 making California the first state in the country to commit to a $15 per hour minimum wage.

As long as the economy is good and the budget allows, the state's minimum wage will be $15 an hour in 2022 at large businesses and in 2023 at small businesses.

Workers that are not paid the minimum wage are urged to get in touch with the Labor Commissioner's Office in their area to file a claim.