Uploaded: Tue, Dec 12, 2017, 1:23 pm

Minimum wage rises on New Year's Day

 

The minimum wage for workers in California is going up on New Year's Day, though wages in Mountain View and some other Bay Area cities are already above the new mandate, state officials said.

The minimum wage statewide will rise Jan. 1 to $11 per hour for businesses with 26 employees or more and $10.50 for businesses with 25 employees or less.

In Mountain View, the minimum wage will increase on Jan. 1 from $13 to $15 per hour.

Gov. Jerry Brown signed legislation in 2016 making California the first state in the country to commit to a $15 per hour minimum wage.

As long as the economy is good and the budget allows, the state's minimum wage will be $15 an hour in 2022 at large businesses and in 2023 at small businesses.

Workers that are not paid the minimum wage are urged to get in touch with the Labor Commissioner's Office in their area to file a claim.

Posted by retired2015
a resident of another community
37 minutes ago

It's great to see local cities trying to help those who do not work directly in the high tech industry by having the courage to raise the minimum wage. However, I know there will be many who disagree paying $15.00 per hour and think it's too much. If you are the one working a job that barely pays minimum wage, it's impossible to pay the market rate for rent in Mountain View. If you are blessed with a full-time $15.00 an hour minimum wage job in our local area, that equates to $2,600.00 per month before taxes.

Web Link
Here is what I found for the going rent for Mountain View;

Mountain View, CA Rental Market Trends Highlights:

The average rent for an apartment in Mountain View is $2,924, a 3% increase compared to the previous year, when the average rent was $2,846.

Studio apartments in Mountain View rent for $2,014 a month, while 1-bedroom apartments ask on average $2,688 a month; the average rent for a 2-bedroom apartment is $3,501.

When you take into consideration the cost of living in the Silicon Valley area, $15.00 an hour for a minimum wage job doesn't sound like they are overpaid. Just think about how much you are making on your job and be thankful you can afford to live in this area. For senior citizens who live on a fixed income, the cost of living crumbs the government is hesitant to provide does not cover the increased costs of health care insurance premiums and out of pocket costs for office visits and for prescriptions. There are no easy answers to living in the Bay Area, just be grateful and blessed. Be kind to all employees because we are all in this together. Happy Holidays to all..

Like this comment
Posted by A Talking Cat
a resident of Old Mountain View
30 minutes ago
A Talking Cat is a registered user.

This is great news for workers, but all of us have to bite the bullet and pay a reasonable price (e.g. more than we want!) for service at local restaurants and other establishments. This is an expensive place to live, and we can't have it both ways.

