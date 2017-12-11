Fire displaces town house residents

A fire caused significant damage to a two-story town house on Forest Glen Street on Sunday morning, Dec. 10, according to the Mountain View Fire Department.

The fire started behind the clothes dryer and was spreading to the walls when firefighters arrived just before 8 a.m. Though the fire was quickly extinguished, firefighters discovered it had spread to interior walls, fire officials said in a press release. The cause is under investigation.

The damage to the town house is significant enough that the residents will have to relocate until repairs can be completed. The fire department is working with the residents to help them find temporary housing, according to fire department spokeswoman Laura Gentry.

No injuries were reported, and none of the adjacent town houses were affected, Gentry said in the press release.