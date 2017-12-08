CHAC faces rising mental health needs

For more than four decades, the Community Health Awareness Council (CHAC) has played a critical role in Mountain View by providing affordable mental health care to vulnerable children and families.

Whether as an emotional confidant who can assuage anxiety or a cool head during a time of crisis, the nonprofit's team of more than 75 interns are out in the field every day making sure nobody falls through the cracks. But in recent years, the nonprofit has been overwhelmed by a growing need for mental and behavioral health services, and is fighting to find more money to safeguard the health and well-being of kids and families in the North County.

"Kids are coming in droves," said Marsha Deslauriers, CHAC's executive director. "They want to be seen, they want to be heard. That's what students want -- they want someone to be there for them."

Each year CHAC provides counseling and support to more than 17,000 people, ranging from young children and young adults to parents, both at its headquarters on El Camino Real as well as at 34 schools in Mountain View, Los Altos and Sunnyvale.

Students have free access to mental health care on campus, which expands its reach to those who might not be able to afford it. The cost is partially offset by the school districts but is largely subsidized by CHAC. The nonprofit also offers counseling in-house, priced on a sliding scale so that no one is turned away.

CHAC is one of seven nonprofit organizations that benefit from the Voice's annual Holiday Fund. Donations to the fund are divided equally among the nonprofits and are administered by the Silicon Valley Community Foundation at no cost, so 100 percent of contributions go to the recipients.

Individual counseling alone costs CHAC close to $77 per hour to provide in schools, which adds up fast with 10,000 hours of counseling services to nearly 1,000 students between the Mountain View Whisman School District and the Mountain View-Los Altos High School District each year. In recent years, both school districts have ramped up funding to provide a slightly more balanced approach to paying for the costs, acknowledging the growing need for mental and behavioral health support as a school-sponsored service.

Because of its tight-knit relationship with schools and local cities -- spanning back to the organization's inception in 1973 -- CHAC is often the first line of defense for children struggling with depression and anxiety, and referrals by concerned teachers, staff and even fellow students are encouraged. The stigma that used to shroud mental health care has dissipated over the years, so more youth are willing to talk about their problems, Deslauriers said.

CHAC's interns are the boots on the ground that spread out into the schools to provide the bulk of the support, but the title is a misnomer. Interns are highly trained, on average 39 years old, and 23 percent have published work in their field of expertise, Deslauriers said. Many of them come from Santa Clara University and psychology training programs run by Stanford and Palo Alto universities.

Finding the space to host counseling services on the campus has historically been a challenge at both Mountain View and Los Altos high schools, prompting school district officials and CHAC to convert everything short of the broom closets into discreet locations for the critical mental health services. But Deslauriers said they have since reached capacity, and have been forced to move some of the counseling that typically would have been done on campus to its clinic.

"There are 17 rooms here at CHAC, and everyone's area is used for counseling in these closets, basically," she said. "We are very fortunate to be a mental health provider with an in-house clinic."

Over the last year, CHAC has poured money into training for what Deslauriers called "culturally competent" mental health care at CHAC, particularly for the local Latino population struggling with fear and uncertainty due to shifts in federal policies. She said the nonprofit's staff need to understand, talk and provide services that are "in concert" with other cultures, and have made strides connecting with the Latino community this year through a suite of services provided under the umbrella of the new "Latinx" program.

"You can't be in our world anymore without cultural humility," she said.

CHAC has a $3 million annual budget, with a majority of the funding from local grants and private contributions. Less than a fourth of the revenue comes from fees. Almost all of the money collected, between 83 and 88 percent in recent years, is directly spent on services, putting CHAC's administration, infrastructure and other ancillary costs on a lean budget -- almost to a fault.

Deslauriers said she has made it a priority for CHAC to invest more infrastructure as the organization continues to scale up, starting with badly needed IT upgrades. Despite being in the heart of Silicon Valley, CHAC still relies on a burdensome paper record system, and has to manage thousands of documents under strict confidentiality rules. The hope is to make a full transition to an electronic medical records system over the next 12 months.

As for what to do about the onslaught of demand for mental health services when not a corner of CHAC's headquarters is left vacant, Deslauriers said to stay tuned.

"There are some long-term plays still under consideration about where to house more counseling and behavioral health services," she said.