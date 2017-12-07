Serial package thief sought

Several North Whisman residents are reporting a rash of burglaries in the neighborhood over the last week. Surveillance footage and still images shared over social media show someone swiping packages from doorsteps in multiple locations starting in late November.

The images show a suspect, who appears to be a woman with a shaved head and tattoos, approaching the home after exiting a vehicle, grabbing a cardboard box sitting on the doorstep and quickly leaving. In some instances, victims report that an empty box from a nearby address was left in front of their home.

Although more than five residents shared similar stories on NextDoor from Nov. 30 through Dec. 4, police had received reports of only two cases in the North Whisman area as of Tuesday morning, according to police spokeswoman Katie Nelson. One was on the 600 block of Tyrella Avenue on Dec. 3, and another was on the 1 block of Annie Laurie Avenue, she said. In both cases, packages were stolen in broad daylight during the afternoon hours, and police received reports several hours after the packages were taken.

Police describe the suspect only as an adult, possibly white or Hispanic, wearing black; the suspect vehicle appears to be a sedan, but the make and model remain unclear, Nelson said.

"We're actively investigating these cases, and hope to have more info soon," she said.

Reports on NextDoor indicate that the car may also be an early 2000s burgundy Honda Civic, and residents say they have encountered the suspect multiple times driving around the neighborhood.