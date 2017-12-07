News

Uploaded: Thu, Dec 7, 2017, 10:46 am

Serial package thief sought

 

by Kevin Forestieri / Mountain View Voice

Several North Whisman residents are reporting a rash of burglaries in the neighborhood over the last week. Surveillance footage and still images shared over social media show someone swiping packages from doorsteps in multiple locations starting in late November.

The images show a suspect, who appears to be a woman with a shaved head and tattoos, approaching the home after exiting a vehicle, grabbing a cardboard box sitting on the doorstep and quickly leaving. In some instances, victims report that an empty box from a nearby address was left in front of their home.

Although more than five residents shared similar stories on NextDoor from Nov. 30 through Dec. 4, police had received reports of only two cases in the North Whisman area as of Tuesday morning, according to police spokeswoman Katie Nelson. One was on the 600 block of Tyrella Avenue on Dec. 3, and another was on the 1 block of Annie Laurie Avenue, she said. In both cases, packages were stolen in broad daylight during the afternoon hours, and police received reports several hours after the packages were taken.

Police describe the suspect only as an adult, possibly white or Hispanic, wearing black; the suspect vehicle appears to be a sedan, but the make and model remain unclear, Nelson said.

"We're actively investigating these cases, and hope to have more info soon," she said.

Reports on NextDoor indicate that the car may also be an early 2000s burgundy Honda Civic, and residents say they have encountered the suspect multiple times driving around the neighborhood.

Comments

Posted by resident
a resident of Another Mountain View Neighborhood
on Dec 7, 2017 at 11:28 am

Please post the photos here. I don't use NextDoor for privacy reasons.

Posted by Vicki C
a resident of North Whisman
on Dec 7, 2017 at 11:56 am

Based on Nextdoor posts, these specific package thieves (at least one driver and the shaved head woman who was the passenger) are not limiting themselves to North Whisman. Dana St. has also been hit, showing photos of the same burgundy sedan.

Posted by Kevin Forestieri
Mountain View Voice Staff Writer
on Dec 7, 2017 at 12:05 pm
Kevin Forestieri is a registered user.

@Vicki C

I inquired about the Nov. 20 theft on W. Dana Street as well, but police didn't have any information available on the incident. It does appear to be the same suspect though, based on the descriptions and images shared over NextDoor.

Posted by Irene
a resident of North Whisman
on Dec 7, 2017 at 1:25 pm

Is there a reason that the security camera photos of the thief/thieves are not in this article? It would be helpful for us to know who weâ€™re keeping an eye out for. Thank you.

Posted by Vicki C
a resident of North Whisman
on Dec 7, 2017 at 1:42 pm

Ahh, thanks for the clarification, Kevin. And thank you for spreading the word with this article. The more people are aware, the more people will be on guard and hopefully avoid future package thefts!

Posted by Anke
a resident of North Whisman
on Dec 7, 2017 at 2:43 pm

"And thank you for spreading the word with this article. The more people are aware, the more people will be on guard and hopefully avoid future package thefts!"

Amen to that, Vicki! I'm thinking I'll avoid having packages delivered to my home for the next little while unless I know for sure that someone will be home during the delivery window. I prefer that inconvenience over risking losing to thieves.

Posted by Jeanne sanders
a resident of Cuesta Park
on Dec 7, 2017 at 3:36 pm

How hard is it for a plain cloths officer to follow a ups truck....there has to be some one wrighting down delivery addressâ€™s.....with another plain cloths officer following 10 minutes behind.....who pays for this missing merchandise ??? I would love to meet one of these thieves with my pepper spray.

Posted by Sylvan resident
a resident of Sylvan Park
on Dec 8, 2017 at 6:35 am

This happened to my family in early October. My daughterâ€™s Halloween costume was stolen. I was home and heard the UPS truck deliver the package, but was in the middle of something, so didnâ€™t retrieve the package immediately. 2-3 minutes later, someone else showed up on the front porch. I thought nothing of it, assuming another delivery. When I went to get the packages 45 minutes later, the delivery was gone.
Someone is clearly following a UPS truck around. I alerted our delivery driver and the police. I went down. To the police station to file a report, and they insisted I do it online.
Moral of the story.... this is nothing new.

Posted by AllYouCanEat
a resident of Monta Loma
on Dec 8, 2017 at 9:45 am

Packages being stolen off of front porches is old news. Don't be stupid.

Tip: Amazon Locker.

Posted by I wonder...
a resident of Another Mountain View Neighborhood
on Dec 8, 2017 at 10:14 am

We all get frustrated when we see this happening and if others are like me, i would LOVE to catch one of these dirt bag porch pirates.

Maybe a way we can throw a wrench into the works of these thieves by leaving
"dummy" amazon boxes on our porches. If enough boxes of dirt, or dog poop, or whatever are picked up, the risk/reward bar would be lowered greatly.

