Uploaded: Tue, Dec 5, 2017, 1:55 pm

Bay Area firefighters head to Thomas Fire

 

Strike teams from Bay Area fire departments, including Mountain View, are responding to the Thomas Fire that has burned more than 45,000 acres of brush in Ventura County.

Ten engines comprising 44 firefighters from Marin County Fire, San Rafael, Ross Valley, and Tiburon left this morning, Marin County Fire Battalion Chief Bret McTigue said.

"We expect more requests throughout the day," McTigue said.

Four Alameda County firefighters with Engine 304 and four firefighters from the Mountain View Fire Department who are part of the San Mateo County strike team were deployed this morning.

The Thomas Fire was reported around 6:25 p.m. Monday. It started north of Santa Paula near state Highway 150 and is 0 percent contained as of this morning, according to Cal Fire officials.

— Bay City News Service

