Theuerkauf teacher arrested on sexual assault charges

A first-grade teacher at Theuerkauf Elementary School was arrested last week by Santa Clara police on multiple sexual assault charges allegedly committed against women, according to a statement released Saturday.

Santa Clara resident Bryan Rios, 36, was arrested on Nov. 29 on charges including forced sodomy and forced oral copulation against women he knew, according to the Santa Clara Police Department. The alleged sexual assaults in late October, according to police Lt. Dan Moreno.

Rios is a teacher at Theuerkauf Elementary who was reportedly put on paid administrative leave on Nov. 9, weeks before he was arrested. Moreno said the department is not aware of any juvenile victims.

Mountain View Whisman Superintendent Ayinde Rudolph confirmed Rios was put on administrative leave indefinitely on Nov. 9 for "personnel reasons," but declined to comment on the reasons for the decision.

He said the district is not releasing information on why Rios was put on paid leave 20 days before the arrest, and declined to specify when the district was first contacted by Santa Clara police regarding the investigation.

"We will fully cooperate with the Santa Clara Police Department as they conduct their investigation, and monitor the situation as it goes through the legal system and adjudication," Rudolph said.

Theuerkauf Principal Ryan Santiago declined to comment when contacted by the Voice.

An agenda item on the Dec. 7 school board meeting includes a closed-session item on employee discipline, dismissal or release. Rudolph said the discussion is not specifically related to Rios being on paid leave.

This story will continue to be updated as more information becomes available.