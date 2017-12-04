News

Uploaded: Mon, Dec 4, 2017, 1:52 pm

Stars shine at Breakthrough Prize

$22 million awarded for achievement in math, sciences at Moffett Field Sunday night

Worlds collided at Moffett Field Sunday night, as the annual Breakthrough Prize brought together luminaries from three sometimes disparate walks of life: the sciences, Silicon Valley and Hollywood.

Oscar-winner Morgan Freeman hosted the Dec. 3 ceremony, which featured a performance by Wiz Khalifa and Nana Ou-Yang. Katie Ladecky, the star swimmer from Stanford University, was among those who handed out the $3 million prizes for achievements in life sciences, fundamental physics and mathematics.

In the shadow of Hangar One, gussied-up guests walked the red carpet and headed into a giant tent where a total of $22 million in prize money was awarded, including $250,000 to Junior Challenge winner Hillary Diane Andales, 18, of the Philippines.

Event sponsors were Sergey Brin, Yuri and Julia Milner, Mark Zuckerberg and Priscilla Chan, Anne Wojcicki and Pony Ma.

A full list of winners is posted here.

Andrea Gemmet

Posted by Cheez Wiz
a resident of Cuernavaca
on Dec 4, 2017 at 5:00 pm

[Post removed due to disrespectful comment or offensive language]

Posted by scientist
a resident of Rex Manor
on Dec 5, 2017 at 12:28 pm

Once again, the Voice is all about the glamour and not the science for this very prestigious science award! Really MV Voice, please cover the science when they deserve the recognition. How about listing the winners and linking to a list of presenters?

Posted by scientist
a resident of Rex Manor
on Dec 6, 2017 at 8:24 am

Here is how to report prestigious science awards: Web Link

