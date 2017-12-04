County office of education wins state award

The Santa Clara County Office of Education has won a Golden Bell Award, a statewide honor bestowed by the California School Boards Association for excellence in education.

The award was given to the education office's STEAM certificate program. STEAM stands for Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts and Math, a popular approach in educational circles.

The "STEAM: Innovative Professional Development Certificates" program was designed as a year-long innovative practice model to help teachers use STEAM in the classroom. It focuses on professional development for educators and helps support educator learning beyond a one-day workshop.

"This robust training program for teachers is truly a collaborative project which would never be possible without the wonderful

relationships we have established with the industry and our community," Esther Tokihiro, director of the initiative, said in a statement.

One of the ideas behind STEAM is to teach students practical skills so they can succeed in college and in real-world jobs.