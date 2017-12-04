News

Uploaded: Mon, Dec 4, 2017, 10:07 am

County office of education wins state award

"STEAM" program honored with Golden Bell Award

The Santa Clara County Office of Education has won a Golden Bell Award, a statewide honor bestowed by the California School Boards Association for excellence in education.

The award was given to the education office's STEAM certificate program. STEAM stands for Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts and Math, a popular approach in educational circles.

The "STEAM: Innovative Professional Development Certificates" program was designed as a year-long innovative practice model to help teachers use STEAM in the classroom. It focuses on professional development for educators and helps support educator learning beyond a one-day workshop.

"This robust training program for teachers is truly a collaborative project which would never be possible without the wonderful

relationships we have established with the industry and our community," Esther Tokihiro, director of the initiative, said in a statement.

One of the ideas behind STEAM is to teach students practical skills so they can succeed in college and in real-world jobs.

— Bay City News Service

Comments

Posted by Robyn
a resident of another community
on Dec 4, 2017 at 2:54 pm

Great, the teachers get trained. How has this benefitted the children in preparing them for real world jobs? As it is, we have excessive H2 VISAs to fill the void. And, unqualified high school graduates.

Posted by NVentum, LLC.
a resident of Blossom Valley
2 hours ago

Another example of the SCCOE's "trickle-down" policies. Training teachers sounds wonderful but does it really translate to our children's education? Who really benefits from this? If you call the SCCOE, any given month, these administrators are "out of the office", in training or traveling to workshops. The education of our children doesn't seem to be the priority. Personal and professional growth of these administrators is what the SCCOE is all about.

