News

Updated: Mon, Dec 4, 2017, 1:25 pm
Uploaded: Sat, Dec 2, 2017, 7:31 pm

Brock Turner files appeal

Calling trial 'fundamentally unfair,' former Stanford student seeks new one

by Elena Kadvany / Palo Alto Weekly

A year and a half after a jury found Brock Turner guilty of sexually assaulting an unconscious woman on campus, the former Stanford University student is appealing his conviction.

Court records show that Mill Valley attorney Eric Multhaup filed an opening brief in the 6th District Court of Appeal on Turner's behalf on Friday, Dec. 1. Multhaup specializes in appeals in serious felony cases, according to his website.

The 172-page appeal describes Turner's trial as "fundamentally unfair" and requests a new one.

A Santa Clara County jury last March found Turner guilty on three felony counts: assault with the intent to commit rape, sexual penetration with a foreign object of an intoxicated person and sexual penetration with a foreign object of an unconscious person. Two graduate students testified that they had found Turner on top of the young woman, referred to anonymously as Emily Doe, outside a fraternity party they had both attended.

Turner was sentenced to six months in county jail, a sentence that sparked wide outrage and has led to a high-profile campaign to recall the judge who oversaw the case, Aaron Persky.

Turner was also sentenced to three years of probation and to register as a sex offender for life. He served half of his jail time before being released.

Citing extensively from other cases as evidence for their position, Multhaup argues that Turner was deprived of his right to due process and that the jury was prejudiced for several reasons. The appeal states that evidence of key character traits — namely, Turner's credibility and honesty — was "erroneously" excluded and the jury was influenced by "extensive 'behind-the-dumpster' propaganda" by the prosecution, who described the assault as taking place behind a dumpster outside the fraternity house where Turner and Doe met.

The prosecution "mischaracteriz(ed) the evidence in a manner that made appellant look more like a calculating predator and made Ms. Doe look more like a vulnerable victim," the appeal states. "The image that the sexual contact occurred 'behind the dumpster' implies a sordid and debasing interaction in a place where no woman would voluntarily engage in sexual contact.

"Law-abiding citizens simply do not congregate behind a dumpster," the appeal reads.

Several character witnesses testified on Turner's behalf at the trial, including his former girlfriend, swim coach and friend from his hometown in Ohio.

Multhaup also argues that there was insufficient evidence for each conviction. For the most serious felony, assault with intent to commit rape, the appeal argues that "weight of the evidence," the appeal states, shows that Turner "did not (intend) to have sexual intercourse with Ms. Doe but rather to engage in sexual contact short of sexual intercourse."

Multhaup declined to comment to the Weekly, writing in an email that he had "expressed my views about the unfairness of the conviction in the brief and don't have much to add until it's time to file the reply brief sometime next year." 

In a statement, Santa Clara County District Attorney Jeff Rosen

said that Turner's conviction will be upheld.

"Brock Turner received a fair trial and was justly convicted," Rosen said. "Nothing can ever roll back Emily Doe’s legacy of raising the world’s awareness about sexual assault.”

Michele Dauber, the Stanford law professor leading the recall effort, also contested the argument that Turner's trial was unfair.

"The jury heard the evidence and decisively rejected Turner's efforts to blame the victim," she said. "The problem with this case wasn't that Judge Persky was unfair to Brock Turner, it was that Judge Persky was unfair to the victim when he sentenced Turner to only a few months in county jail."

Turner's appeal opens with an acknowledgment of the "inordinate amount of publicity, public outcry, and vituperation" the case has generated, urging the Court of Appeals to avoid its influence.

"In the course of this media excess, numerous misstatements, misrepresentations, and misunderstandings have pervaded the public perception of the facts of the case, and may have permeated the hallowed halls located on the 10th floor at 333 W. Santa Clara Street," the appeal states. "Counsel for appellant makes a particular plea that this Court distance itself from the media renditions of the case in favor of immersion in the actual evidence."

Turner originally filed a notice to appeal in July 2016, shortly after his release from jail, according to court records.

Also on Friday, the Sixth District Court of Appeal denied Persky's request to block the recall campaign from collecting the signatures necessary to put the measure on the June ballot. Three justices -- Franklin Elia, Eugene Premo and Adrienne Grover -- issued a one-sentence ruling that stated Persky's "petition for writ of mandate or other appropriate relief and the request for stay are denied."

Persky has been going to the courts to prevent the recall from proceeding, including by arguing that the secretary of state, rather than the Santa Clara County Registrar of Voters, should oversee the recall, and that the replacement for a recalled judge should be appointed by the governor rather than elected.

In August, a judge rejected these arguments and ruled in favor of the recall campaign.

Dauber said the campaign has collected 76,000 signatures so far, closing in on the 90,000 needed by March to qualify for the June 5 ballot.

Read complete coverage of the Brock Turner case.

Comments

2 people like this
Posted by Interesting
a resident of another community
on Dec 3, 2017 at 10:26 am

So, there's one thing where the recall campaign against the judge is in agreement with Brock Turner. A do over might just happen.

Email Town Square Moderator      


8 people like this
Posted by Incredible
a resident of Old Mountain View
on Dec 3, 2017 at 3:00 pm

Instead of being deeply grateful that he avoided the six-year prison sentence the District Attorney considered appropriate, Web Link Brock Turner now actually appeals his slap-on-the-wrist conviction!

Turner's alleged "credibility and honesty" were made clear after the trial, when "Evidence . . . such as text messages and photos indicating repeated drug use, in contrast to Turner's claims that he was new to the college drinking culture when he arrived at Stanford — further underscored Turner's lack of credibility" Web Link

Here's where we'd benefit from a truly objective sentence-appeal system, as some nations use. There, if you appeal a trial result, a higher court may find for or against the appeal -- and in the latter case, has discretion to impose a new and even much harsher penalty than if the case hadn't been appealed. (You can bet it cuts down on the playing of opportunistic appeal gambits.)

Email Town Square Moderator      


10 people like this
Posted by ResidentSince1982
a resident of another community
on Dec 3, 2017 at 7:02 pm
ResidentSince1982 is a registered user.

Wow, the link provided by "incredible" is also incredible. I don't see the contradiction in his saying that he was new to the drinking scene at Stanford. The other evidence shows him smoking pot, also at Stanford. Pot is not really "drugs."
It is much less likely than alcohol to cause problems. On the other hand, one
of the witnesses described in some of the post-trial evidence describes herself
as regularly or normally drinking 6 to 8 shots of hard liquor, and she says she doesn't get drunk until 8-10 shots. Wow! That's a lot of liquor. And Michele Dauber says this problem had nothing to do with the drinking.

As for his request for another trial, that's what it is. It's a long shot. But it doesn't appeal the sentence, but the result of the trial itself. It would subject him to resentencing. I think the point might be that Judge Persky showed bias in his rulings during the trial, which harmed the defendant. Perhaps he then felt guilty and that's what made the lighter sentence. But people have a wrong idea of what a "normal" sentence would be. The state laws were changed after this to redefine one of the counts on which he was convicted so that a stronger sentence was associated with that particular count. In a retrial, he'd not be subject to the new penalties for that crime.

When Donald Trump tweeted about how wrong the sentence was for the guy who triggered the gun that killed Kate Steinle, he was aiming to put his own uninformed view over those of the jurors in that trial. A lot of the media seems to agree with Trump, just like in this case against Turner. Having an opinion is not the same as serving on a jury. The recent miniseries shed a lot of light on the media and politics and how that controlled the Menendez verdict. Maybe this is more of the same. The D.A. here was under a lot of pressure regarding another sex assault where there was no prosecution. I don't think justice was served in the way Turner was tried. But it would take 2 of 3 judges in an appeal to feel the same way for Turner to get a new trial. They won't be swayed by public opinion, I hope.

Email Town Square Moderator      


16 people like this
Posted by Otto_Maddox
a resident of Monta Loma
on Dec 4, 2017 at 3:17 pm
Otto_Maddox is a registered user.

A slap on the wrist?

Brock Turner has to register as a sex offender for the rest of his life.

It will limit his ability to work IN MOST COMPANIES.

It will limit where he's allowed to live and how his neighbors deal with him.

FOR THE REST OF HIS LIFE

That's hardly a slap on the wrist.

I don't blame him for trying to get out from under a life sentence like that.. however I do believe he is guilty and hopefully his conviction remains after appeal.

He's got money. He'll appeal it all the way to the Supreme Court most likely.

Email Town Square Moderator      


Like this comment
Posted by Gary
a resident of Sylvan Park
on Dec 7, 2017 at 9:20 pm
Gary is a registered user.

There is no "appeal" to the state Supreme Court in a non-capital punishment case - just discretionary and rare review. Turner's appeal begins and ends in the Court of Appeal. No valid basis for reversal is cited in the article.

Email Town Square Moderator      


Don't miss out on the discussion!
Sign up to be notified of new comments on this topic.

Email:


To post your comment, please login or register at the top of the page. This topic is only for those who have signed up to participate by providing their email address and establishing a screen name.
Top Blogs

Georgian restaurant to open in Palo Alto
By Elena Kadvany | 4 comments | 3,656 views

Reflections on Death, Suffering, and the Beauty in Hospice Care
By Aldis Petriceks | 6 comments | 2,535 views

Couples: Do These for 80% Chance of Divorce
By Chandrama Anderson | 0 comments | 488 views

View all local blogs
 
Holiday Spirit 2017

The holidays are here!

From live music to a visit with Santa, here's a look at some local holiday activities to help you get into the spirit of the season.

VIEW