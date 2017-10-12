Shop Talk: New bakery opens; Chop & Pub

A&E

In this week's Shop Talk column, read about a new Palo Alto bakery and a booze-and-tapas establishment headed to Mountain View.

TUTS BAKERY OPENS ... Coffee from Santa Cruz's Verve, fresh-baked bread and tartines are among the menu items at the newly opened Tuts Bakery & Cafe in downtown Palo Alto. Tuts opened at 535 Bryant St. on Monday, Oct. 2, according to the cafe's Instagram. What used to be French restaurant Bon Vivant has been transformed into light-filled space with white subway-tiled walls, globe pendant lights, hanging plants and a bar stocked with baked goods, per Yelp photos. There is both indoor and outdoor seating. Beyond pastries, cakes and bread, an opening menu pictured on Yelp includes items such as a salmon tartine (smoked salmon with poached eggs and sauteed spinach on homemade sourdough toast), croque monseiur and Greek-style pancakes. There's also a tartine topped with menemen, a traditional Turkish mixture of eggs, tomato, green peppers and spices. Koray Altinsoy, a partner with Tuts, has a background in retail and media, but recently moved to Palo Alto from Boston and decided to invest in the bakery and cafe business, he said in a previous interview. The company plans to open another location soon in San Francisco. --E.K.

CHOP & PUB REPLACES TAPAS ...

A new establishment focused on booze and small plates is set to open soon in downtown Mountain View. Owner Chau Le hopes to open Chop & Pub at 124 Castro St. in the next two weeks. He took over the space after East Street Tapas recently closed. East Street Tapas was the rebranded version of East Street Tacos, which was previously oyster bar Shell Shock. Le owns a Vietnamese restaurant, Kobe Pho & Grill, with locations in Dublin and Cupertino, as well as Elyse Restaurant, a modern French-Vietnamese eatery he just opened in San Jose. Chop & Pub will serve craft cocktails with "California style" tapas dishes such as grilled vegetables, Le said. Job postings describe the establishment as a "gastropub" and "social eatery;" happy hour there will be called "social hour," Le said. -- E.K.

For more on these restaurants and other local food-and-drink news, head to Embarcadero Media's Peninsula Foodist https://www.mv-voice.com/blogs/b/peninsula-foodist?i=12 blog.

