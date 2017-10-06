Weekend flasher arrested in East Whisman

Police arrested a man in the East Whisman area Sunday morning after witnesses say he exposed himself and caused a disturbance.

The 60-year-old Oakland man allegedly exposed himself around 11:30 a.m. on Oct. 1, near the 600 block of Clyde Avenue, according to two people working at a nearby business. After getting a detailed description of the suspect, police were able to track down the man farther south on the same street, according to police spokeswoman Katie Nelson.

Police say the man was "agitated" and yelled at the officer who stopped him, Nelson said. The man was arrested and booked into Santa Clara County jail on charges of performing a lewd act in public.