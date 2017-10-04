News

Wed, Oct 4, 2017

City Council paves the way for a San Antonio school

Major concessions include potential for more office space and fewer homes in Mountain View

by Kevin Forestieri / Mountain View Voice

Calling a neighborhood school and park land a top priority in the San Antonio Shopping Center area, Mountain View City Council members agreed Tuesday night to give the Los Altos School District latitude to "sell" development rights in order to afford a campus in a region desperate for open space.

In a study session, council members supported allowing the school district to acquire expensive land in the San Antonio area -- valued at over $12 million an acre -- and transfer the unused office and residential development capacity to a developer elsewhere in the city, which could include North Bayshore and East Whisman. This would allow the district to purchase the land at a substantially lower cost, making it feasible to build a school with limited resources.

In order to sweeten the deal for potential buyers, the city would also allow developers to convert "transferred" residential development from San Antonio into office space. The school district would need to shift a total of 600,000 square feet of development, according to a city staff report.

Los Altos School District officials have struggled for years to find land for a new school campus, conducting an exhaustive search for properties in the San Antonio area -- where the district's boundaries spill over into Mountain View -- as well as along El Camino Real. District voters passed a $150 million school bond measure in 2014 to finance a new school, but little progress has been made to put the money to good use.

Nearly one in three Los Altos district students reside in Mountain View, and a vast majority of projected enrollment growth is expected to occur in the San Antonio area, making a school in the region -- as expensive and built-out as it is -- a critical part of the district's strategy for future growth.

Council members made it clear that under most circumstances, they wouldn't have tolerated such generous contributions. They opened the door for residential development to be converted into offices at a time when the city is fighting to fix its poor jobs-housing imbalance, and allowed hundreds of thousands of square feet of development to move from one carefully crafted zoning plan to another. But it would be worth it if the payoff includes getting a school and a public park in the San Antonio area, Vice Mayor Lenny Siegel said.

"Getting a school in this part of town is a high priority for me, and I'm willing to put up with some things that I wouldn't otherwise put up with -- even a small amount of extra offices in North Bayshore -- to make that happen," he said.

"I would prefer residential, I would prefer spreading it around, but this is our last, best chance to get a school in the San Antonio area, where it is drastically needed."

Councilman Chris Clark said it gives him "heartburn" to give up homes in favor of offices after spending years figuring out where to put residential development in the city, but he conceded that it may be a necessary step to bring a school to the region. The council still has to grant final approval for each transferred development right, and the assumption is that developers are going to make a good-faith effort to spread it out rather than pile it all into one place, Clark said.

"If what we get as a (proposal) is half a million square feet in one space, they should understand there's a pretty big risk they're going to get a 'No' vote on that," he said.

School district officials made clear from the outset that any restrictions or conditions imposed on transferring development rights would throw the school district's entire plan into jeopardy. Board member Bryan Johnson said the district needs "maximum flexibility" in order to create a robust buyer's market for developer rights, particularly early on in San Antonio's transformation into a dense commercial and residential center of the city.

"If we don't act now, we will likely never be able to do this," he said. "It won't be available again in our lifetime once projects in the San Antonio Precise Plan are completed."

Along with making development rights as easy to sell as possible, council members agreed to ramp up the city's commitment to pitch in money for open space adjacent to a school site. A total of $6 million per acre -- up to $23 million -- from the city's park land dedication fund would be available for joint-use park land.

Stephen Freiberg, president of the Greater San Antonio Community Association, told council members that the region has long been under-served, and has a "clear" need for both a school and parks and field space. The San Antonio area has the lowest ratio of park space per 1,000 residents than any other area of the city -- only 1.34 acres -- making it all the more enticing to jump on the opportunity for athletic fields and open space.

"As we add apartments and condominiums, business and office buildings, and experience increased amounts of traffic, we have to balance it by adding facilities for the people who live in the area," Freiberg said. "There's an opportunity that will be lost if we don't grab this chance, so let's grab it."

Add it all up, and the value of the development rights and the park fees could exceed $100 million in contributions by the city to encourage a Los Alto district school site in Mountain View.

A neighborhood school or a charter school?

A big question hanging over the meeting Tuesday night is what kind of school Los Altos district officials envision for the region. Would it be a standard elementary school welcome to nearby residents, or would it be the new home of Bullis Charter School, a magnet program that draws students from all over the district?

As it stands right now, the Los Altos district's board of trustees has not resolved that question. Part of the reason for the delay is that Bullis requires a larger footprint -- it has more than 800 students from kindergarten through eighth grade -- and the district has no idea how big the Mountain View school site would be.

Councilwoman Pat Showalter, participating in the meeting by phone, said she wanted to encourage the school district to make it a neighborhood school, which would add more value to the San Antonio community than a magnet school that draws from a broad region centered in Los Altos and Los Altos Hills. It's a reasonable stipulation to give to the school district, she said, given the "tremendously generous" package of incentives the City Council is allowing through the transfer of development rights and park land dedication funds.

Councilwoman Margaret Abe-Koga agreed, pointing out that the charter school would put an additional strain on traffic in the region as parents drive farther distances for pick-up and drop-off.

"If it were a magnet school, we would have people driving from all over and we would have traffic issues, and we know San Antonio is already congested as it is," Abe-Koga said.

Although a majority of council members showed strong preference for a neighborhood school, they declined to make it a condition for allowing the transfer of development rights and the park funds. Siegel said he was hesitant to get the city involved in the "complicated issue" of facilities under discussion by the charter school and the district, which in the past has led to bitter disputes and lawsuits.

"My preference would be for it to be a neighborhood school, but I do not see this council getting involved in the hornets' nest of issues between the Los Altos School District and Bullis Charter School," he said.

Comments

42 people like this
Posted by Colleen
a resident of The Crossings
18 hours ago

Yay! Thank you to the elected officials and staff members from LASD and the city of Mountain View for working together cooperatively to bring a school and park land back to the San Antonio area. It is sorely needed here. Let's keep this moving forward.

      


6 people like this
Posted by ES
a resident of Old Mountain View
18 hours ago

One way to alleviate school traffic issues in the San Antonio area, as well as other school areas, especially those involving parents dropping off and picking up children, is to have school buses drive students. Caregivers would only need to drive children if they had to go to or leave school at odd hours. This would eliminate a lot of cars and emissions on our roads.

      


20 people like this
Posted by MVFlyer
a resident of Monta Loma
18 hours ago

It must be a neighborhood school that benefits the Mountain View residents, not the bulk of Los Altos and Los Altos residents, since the trade off for space elsewhere in the city is in MV. A charter school by definition draws from all over the district (in this case Los Altos) and would diminish any benefit gained from LASD's Mountain View residents.

      


1 person likes this
Posted by BCS
a resident of Rengstorff Park
17 hours ago

There are actually many MV kids who attend BCS and if that school were to allow a larger percentage of students from MV as part of locating a school there, I'd see it as a win for MV. Having a neighborhood school would be great too.

But what I didn't read in the article was any notion of where this land would be located or come from. Is there a site in mind or is this purely theoretical?

      


2 people like this
Posted by Unworkable
a resident of Another Mountain View Neighborhood
14 hours ago

This doesn't make sense:
1. If the school is for the NEC kids then it doesn't solve the BCS site problem. 2. If you locate BCS there, it doesn't solve the need for a neighborhood school for the NEC kids because only a small portion of that group will be attending BCS via the lottery. You can't give NEC kids preferential admittance to BCS as there is no rationale for that and I'm guessing that the majority of NEC kids would not opt for BCS anyway.
3. Locating a school for 900 kids in that extremely busy corridor would make a huge traffic mess and would be unsafe for the children attending there.

It's still hard to believe that 3 years after passing a $150M bond, the LASD BOT still hasn't solved the BCS site problem. One can only surmise that the BOT isn't interested in solving the problem. They should have moved those 6th graders to the middle schools years ago, solving all the overcrowding issues and then located BCS at Covington. It could be easy but it doesn't meet their political agenda so the taxpayers suffer.

      


4 people like this
Posted by Stalling Tactic
a resident of another community
13 hours ago

However well intentioned or malevolent the idea of this school is, it is clear that using eminent domain will face a court challenge. One pair of property owners who feels under the gun are the owners of the proposed Greystar project on the Safeway/201 San Antonio Circle site. Their lawyer, an eminent domain export, spoke to the city council at the meeting. He indicated they plan to break ground in January and they value the land at $400 Million.

This is described in city docs as a mixed-use development with 641 residential units and
approximately 21,400 square feet of commercial space with below-grade parking to
replace an existing 70,000 square foot office building and 53,000 square feet of
existing retail, a Lot Line Adjustment to merge two lots into one lot, and a Heritage
Tree Removal Permit to remove 82 trees on an 8.63-acre project site. These
properties comprise the North of California Street Master Plan Area and are located
on the north side of California Street between San Antonio Road and Pacchetti Way
in the P-40 (San Antonio) Precise Plan.

Surely the district cannot lowball them with a price of $12 to $14 million per acre which is ludicrously low and offers them nothing for the opportunity cost and all the time put into planning, plus keeping the property idle while developing the project.

LASD are amateurs and they have not had a good team working on this proposal. It will blow up on them, meaning it is just another stalling tactic.

      


2 people like this
Posted by Unworkable
a resident of Another Mountain View Neighborhood
12 hours ago

@Stalling Tactic - Exactly! This is nothing more than another stalling tactic. The LASD BOT comes up with one hairbrained scheme after the next while ignoring all the land they currently own which is suitable for additional school sites. You'd think they'd be tired of playing this game by now but apparently not. We'll be back in court with BCS soon wasting more taxpayer dollars on lawsuits.

      


