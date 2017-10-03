News

Uploaded: Tue, Oct 3, 2017, 1:56 pm

New ideas to bring bike-sharing back to Mountain View

Fleet of companies promise new, low-cost system to replace Bike Share program

by Mark Noack / Mountain View Voice

About a year ago, Mountain View leaders faced a stark choice -- pay $1.1 million or lose the city's Bike Share program. The rental-bike stations sprinkled throughout town were popular in concept, but they struggled with low ridership, and it took outside grant funding to keep the program afloat.

Last year, by just one vote, the City Council decided to let the Bike Share program die off in the hopes that a better service might be around the corner. In hindsight, that appears to have been the right move.

In a meeting last week, the City Council learned that a suite a new bike-sharing companies were willing to set up shop in Mountain View at essentially no cost to the city.

"It's become evident that the Bike Share industry and business model are undergoing sustantial changes," said Dawn Cameron, Mountain View's assistant public works director. “We have companies knocking on our door saying they'll be here tomorrow if you want them to.”

Technology is the main reason for why these newer bike-sharing services don't need a government subsidy. The previous Bike Share system relied on docking stations built around the city, which required costly maintenance and regular redistribution of bikes.

That business model is being ditched by a fleet of newer companies such as LimeBike, BluGoGo and Spin. These “smart bike” companies rely heavily on GPS-equipped bicycles that don't require docking stations and can be rented out by anyone with a smartphone.

This new generation of rental bikes are self-locking, and they can either be "corralled" into designated parking areas or just left wherever is convenient around town. The cost would likely range from $0.50 to $2 per half-hour to rent one, Cameron said.

Perhaps most significant, these companies don't need any money from the city, aside from some basic oversight costs. This finanicing system could be hard to sustain in the long-term, but for now it seemed like a pretty good deal, city officials said.

The City Council supported the idea of designing a new one-year pilot program for these new Bike Share companies. Each company that wants to set up shop in Mountain View will need to provide at least 200 bicycles. City staff members explained that they would work with neighboring cities to prepare a regional approach for the new bike-sharing program in the coming months.

Comments

Posted by Jean
a resident of Gemello
7 hours ago

"just left wherever is convenient around town"

Don't we already have a program like this? Google bikes are all over the place.

Posted by Darin
a resident of Another Mountain View Neighborhood
6 hours ago
Darin is a registered user.

If I am not mistaken, Google's program doesn't use docking stations, and it still requires regular redistribution of bikes (not even counting the bikes that are taken off campus). Eliminating the docking stations and allowing users to leave the bikes "wherever is convenient" probably won't eliminate the need for regular redistribution of bikes.

Posted by BD
a resident of Cuesta Park
6 hours ago

This new approach sounds much better to me as a potential rider, too. I don't have to leave the bike at an inconvenient location and walk to my final destination, but rather can cycle right where I'm going and then check out.

Posted by Anke
a resident of North Whisman
6 hours ago

It seems like if enough cities adopt a system like this, it could help reduce the problem of bikes getting bumped off Caltrain because some people would be able to bikeshare at either end instead of taking their own bike. But on the other hand I wonder how long it takes before the GPS is vandalized and the bikes simply stolen.

Posted by Ed S
a resident of Cuesta Park
6 hours ago

Bike-sharing in China is really popular. The unintended consequences, however, are staggering. Photo: Web Link

Posted by resident
a resident of Old Mountain View
6 hours ago

The problem with the old bike share system is there weren't enough stations to make the network usable for most city residents. Similarly, these new bike share systems will only be usable if there are enough bikes spread out where people need them, including in residential areas. If people can rent a bike to get from home to the Caltrain station, a lot of city residents will stop driving to work.

Posted by A bit concerned
a resident of Shoreline West
5 hours ago

I think its a great idea but leaving the bikes wherever is convenient may be good for the rider but a mess if I have bikes piling up in our yard. We have Google bikes left in our front yard often and I have to call them to pick them up. Once we had 2 bikes right behind my car in the driveway. Not convenient for me!

Posted by John
a resident of Willowgate
5 hours ago

These systems know exactly who last rode a bike and who parked it there, so they could punish people who leave bikes in people's driveways: Web Link

Posted by AllYouCanEat
a resident of Monta Loma
4 hours ago

Why in the world would anybody pay to ride a bike when there are tons of Google bike spread throughout Mountain View.

Another thing. Stop trying to force people to ride bikes. The ones that don't want to ride will not ride. Leave them alone!

Posted by Forced to bike?
a resident of Another Mountain View Neighborhood
4 hours ago

Having something exist does not equal being forced to use it. You knew that right?
I'd try and get used to the growing number of cyclists though. So many have discovered how great it is in many instances, that it's really caught on. If you hear of anyone forced to ride a bike, for the record, I'm 100% against that.

Posted by A Talking Cat
a resident of Old Mountain View
3 hours ago
A Talking Cat is a registered user.

What kind of awful victim complex do you have to have, to believe that making something easier for others somehow removes your freedom from not doing it? (P.S. It must be terrible to be forced into a wheelchair whenever you see a ramp next to stairs.)

Posted by Crankcase
a resident of Rengstorff Park
22 minutes ago

I'm waiting for dockless bike share to do a pilot program. Hopefully, it'll be successful. The old system required me to dock and walk four blocks home. That kinda defeat the purpose of riding bike share. In other words, it will work if you live across to one station. You're basically being controlled by what the bike share operators wants you to do. Freedom is not there. It's like locked and unlocked cellphone services.

