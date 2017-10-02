Woman arrested after Saturday concert scuffle

A Pacifica woman was arrested over the weekend after she allegedly attacked a police officer following an argument in a Shoreline Amphitheatre parking lot.

An officer patrolling the Jason Aldean country concert on Saturday, Sept. 30, received reports of a fight between two women in the parking lot south of the venue at around 10:45 p.m. One of the women was screaming about how the other had taken her phone, and said she refused to go home, according to police spokeswoman Katie Nelson.

The woman was allegedly heavily intoxicated, and became "increasingly agitated" despite the officer's efforts to calm her down, Nelson said. She was eventually arrested on public intoxication charges.

Battery charges were added after she allegedly kicked the officer and rammed her heel into his feet while she was being detained, Nelson said.