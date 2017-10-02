News

Uploaded: Mon, Oct 2, 2017, 11:28 pm

Google relents on bid for more offices in North Bayshore

Company pledges commitment to 9,850-unit housing goal in Mountain View

by Mark Noack / Mountain View Voice

If Mountain View's tense standoff with Google over North Bayshore last week was like a game of chicken – then Google just blinked.

Google officials are now backpedaling on demands for more office space as a condition for building 9,850 new housing units in North Bayshore. In a contrite letter sent Monday afternoon to the Mountain View City Council, the company's real estate team apologized for comments made last Tuesday, Sept. 26, that were widely interpreted as an ultimatum demanding an additional 800,000 square feet of office development rights.

In the letter, David Radcliffe, Google's vice president of real estate, emphasized that his team was wholeheartedly on board for seeing housing built near the company's North Bayshore headquarters.

“During the Council's study session, we voiced the idea that adding office space could be a way to offset housing costs. We apologize that this came out as a demand, when the intent was to open a conversation to address a potential issue,” he wrote.

The company's tone was very different one week ago as a grueling City Council study session on the North Bayshore precise plan stretched past midnight and into the early morning hours. At the time, council members were pitching a series of new demands for the company's future housing development, including calls for union hiring, environmental monitoring, ownership housing and up to 40 percent of new apartments to priced as affordable.

As the night wore on and the list of potential public concessions grew, Google's lead representative, Senior Design Director Joe Van Belleghem, broke decorum and spoke bluntly. There would be no housing built by Google, he said, unless the city agreed to allocate 800,000 square feet of additional office space.

“Just to be clear: no new office, no new residential," Van Belleghem told the council. "We've been very clear all along that we needed this extra office space to make this work."

But council members didn't budge, and they declined to consider any additional office development rights. It was a harrowing end for the meeting, leaving housing advocates concerned that plans for residential growth were now in limbo.

Google officials apparently did an about-face over the last few days. A Google spokewoman said the company received some pressure from their own employees in recent days, highlighting the severe need for housing.

“We remain unequivocally committed to (North Bayshore housing) and strongly support the creation of the full 9,850 new housing units,” Radcliffe wrote to the council.

Comments

Like this comment
Posted by MV Resident
a resident of Old Mountain View
4 hours ago

Their latest language is softer, but I still don't trust Google not to bring this up again. If they have any decency, they will let this "potential issue" disappear. We'll see. MV City Council - hold your ground.

Email Town Square Moderator      


Like this comment
Posted by Office space
a resident of another community
1 hour ago

Google has no choice but to bring this up again because they say they include it in their own evaluation of transportation demand management and trip cap. They claimed they would only ask for added square feet if their first 3 developments from no succeed in staying way below the trip cap and have excellent TDM profiles. It will be quite amazing if they do this, so of course they can always ask for some reward if they achive a better than required performance by a significant amount. The question is, can they really do this? They also have other projects pending already beyond the first 3, namely the former Linked IN large mixed use project with SyWest and another residential project. The numbers won't be in yet about the transit loading from these projects when they will be
wanting to claim victory.

Email Town Square Moderator      


Don't miss out on the discussion!
Sign up to be notified of new comments on this topic.

Email:


Post a comment

Posting an item on Town Square is simple and requires no registration. Just complete this form and hit "submit" and your topic will appear online. Please be respectful and truthful in your postings so Town Square will continue to be a thoughtful gathering place for sharing community information and opinion. All postings are subject to our TERMS OF USE, and may be deleted if deemed inappropriate by our staff.

We prefer that you use your real name, but you may use any "member" name you wish.

Name: *

Select your neighborhood or school community: * Not sure?

Comment: *

Verification code: *
Enter the verification code exactly as shown, using capital and lowercase letters, in the multi-colored box.

*Required Fields

Top Blogs

It’s Pot Season!
By Laura Stec | 1 comment | 936 views

Couples: Crisis/Gratitude, Personal and Large Scale
By Chandrama Anderson | 0 comments | 783 views

College Interviews
By John Raftrey and Lori McCormick | 1 comment | 512 views

View all local blogs
 
Best Of 2017

Top restaurants to check out

Mountain View Voice readers have officially decided. See which local restaurants and businesses can now claim the title — Best Of Mountain View 2017.

View Winners