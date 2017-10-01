Middle-schoolers march for DACA

Cheers erupted from a group of Graham Middle School students and teachers as they marched through downtown Mountain View around 4:15 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 29.

According to Edgar Gomez, a history teacher and the club advisor for Graham’s Latino Student Union, about 35 to 40 students and staff members marched in the demonstration. The protest was largely organized by members of the Latino Student Union, Gomez said, spurred by the announcement from President Donald Trump’s administration that it was ending the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program which grants temporary legal status to young people brought to the United States as children.

“I don't want to take any credit for the demonstration. I provided supplies, however the ideas, actions and efforts of the event were all student-centered,” Gomez said. “They got the word out around school, garnered the support of fellow classmates and teachers and it helped make our event that much more successful.”

Gomez said the demonstration was to show support for those affected, mainly DACA recipients and other members of the immigrant community living in Mountain View.

“We as a group wanted to let our voices be heard, so that those who are scared or can not speak out for themselves know they have support,” Gomez said. “Although Mountain View is a very affluent community with tremendous resources, there is still a large population of community members affected in a very real and personal way.”

According to Gomez, students are passionate about the issue and will continue to speak up in the future to express their support for the legislation.

“We may not have demonstrations every week,” Gomez said. “But we will be passionate about this issue until an official resolution is passed.”