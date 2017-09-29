News

Two arrested in ICE raid in Mountain View

 

by Mark Noack / Mountain View Voice

U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement officials arrested two people in Mountain View as part of a Bay Area sweep focused in San Francisco and Santa Clara counties earlier this week.

ICE officials declined to identify the individuals arrested in Mountain View. One had a prior sex offense conviction and the other had no previous criminal convictions, Schwab said. Current department policy prohibits immigration officials from providing additional specific information on anyone who was arrested, Schwab said.

A total of 27 people were reportedly arrested in the two counties. ICE officials said 23 of those arrested had previous criminal convictions for offenses such as driving under the influence, drug trafficking and assault.

ICE spokesman James Schwab said the operation targeted San Francisco and Santa Clara County because they are so-called sanctuary jurisdictions that do not honor ICE detainers or allow ICE agents to enter jails to interview suspected immigration violators. Mountain View officials have not formally declared it a sanctuary city, but its law-enforcement policies bar officers from facilitating any ICE operations in the area.

Detainers are requests by ICE to local authorities to hold a person in custody for an additional two days after the release date from jail.

The operation, known as Bay Area Safe City, was carried out by agents of ICE's San Francisco field office, whose territory stretches from Bakersfield to the Oregon border.

The home countries of those arrested are Mexico, El Salvador and Honduras, Schwab said. He said that arrestees who have pending orders for deportation or who entered the United States illegally after being deported are subject to immediate removal.

Some others who are accused of other types of immigration violations are in custody but will be given hearings before an immigration judge, Schwab said.

People with active status in the Deferred Action on Childhood Arrivals program were not targeted, ICE said.

A spokeswoman for the Mountain View Police told the Voice that ICE agents informed local law enforcement earlier this week that they were conducting an operation in the city.

"ICE's goal is to build cooperative, respectful relationships with our law enforcement partners to help prevent dangerous criminal aliens from being released back onto the streets," ICE Acting Director Tom Homan said in a statement from Washington, D.C.

Bay City News Service contributed to this report.

Comments

Posted by resident
a resident of Old Mountain View
10 hours ago

Trump is sticking to the liberal cities and poor communities. Meanwhile, all White House officials caught in the latest email scandal will probably get pardons, if there is any prosecution at all.

Posted by Taxpayer
a resident of Cuesta Park
9 hours ago

Good. Out out out!

Posted by Ron MV
a resident of Waverly Park
9 hours ago
Ron MV is a registered user.

@resident:
"Trump is sticking to the liberal cities and poor communities."
No. Those cities were targeted because they don't cooperate with ICE on arrests, so ICE needs to go after them directly. If the cities won't cooperate, AND people will gravitate to those cities to avoid deportation, it is obvious that is where the ICE will go.

Posted by Otto_Maddox
a resident of Monta Loma
9 hours ago

If you aren't going to hold the people ICE wants that means ICE will have to go get them.

See how that works?

Or do you think being a sanctuary city means no immigration laws are enforced?

Posted by Lenny Siegel
a resident of Old Mountain View
8 hours ago
Lenny Siegel is a registered user.

So the Trump Administration has invaded and disrupted our communities, while it continues to have trouble finding the resources to assist the people of Puerto Rico. Trump is having difficulty recognizing what the real threats are to the health and safety of Americans. Indeed, there seems to be a pattern of hostility to people whose dominant language is Spanish.

Unless we find a way to resist, La Migra will be back, more aggressive, in greater numbers.

Posted by ICE baby
a resident of Willowgate
8 hours ago
ICE baby is a registered user.

Posted by ICE baby
a resident of Willowgate
8 hours ago
ICE baby is a registered user.

Posted by kevinp
a resident of Cuesta Park
8 hours ago
kevinp is a registered user.

It's about time there is some enforcement of this law. Keep it going.....

Posted by Steve Old Town
a resident of Old Mountain View
8 hours ago
Steve Old Town is a registered user.

@Lenny Siegel nice strawman attack, and please enough of the ‘disrupting our communities’ nonesense. If one is in this country illegally it means that one has broken the laws of this country. That is just not debatable. Either we are a country of laws or we are not. Selectively enforcing the laws we like and not enforcing the ones we don’t only weakens our democracy.

Quite honestly I don’t see why that is so hard to comprehend. The excuse that illegal aliens are only breaking the law to better their lives rings hollows as Tens of thousands of people queue up and follow the legal process to be admitted into this country everyday.

It is an insult to them and to the rest of us legal immigrants who spent many years before being granted the privilege of living in the United States that those who willingly break this country’s laws are granted the benefits of living in this country.

The fact that American politicians defend the actions of these people is absolutely appalling and shameful.

Posted by ICE baby
a resident of Willowgate
8 hours ago
ICE baby is a registered user.

Posted by ORR
a resident of Castro City
8 hours ago
ORR is a registered user.

Twenty seven people. There are about 11 million people left cleaning your homes, gardens, cooking/washing, working as nannies, handy-men and women, planting, harvesting food etc. According to Pew Research, not all are from Mexico. Read up on why they flee their countries! Many parts of Central America are riddled with extreme violence. Many don't have time to wait: it's flight or fight and die.
To the poster who said, "Go back." Why don't you, Icy Ice, go back to where you came from, unless you're an Ohlone-Miwok native.
Two of my wealthy clients have garden and house-cleaning services. I asked if they know if their helpers are legal and documented? They don't know, they never asked for documentation. One client said today, she is so happy she does not have to clean her gigantic house.
The problem is our demand for cheap labor. The problem is not imposing Human Rights. The problem is our drug addiction, allowing our neighbors in the south to fuel our habit. Don't blame the Mexican.

Posted by Laura H
a resident of Whisman Station
7 hours ago
Laura H is a registered user.

"The excuse that illegal aliens are only breaking the law to better their lives rings hollows as Tens of thousands of people queue up and follow the legal process to be admitted into this country everyday."

And as millions are left to languish in our overcrowded prisons, in far too many cases because poverty and lack of opportunity brought them there. It does not have to be this way. In countries that put their citizens first, with good schools and jobs that pay a living wage, there is far less crime and wasted lives.

Email Town Square Moderator      


