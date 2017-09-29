Two arrested in ICE raid in Mountain View

U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement officials arrested two people in Mountain View as part of a Bay Area sweep focused in San Francisco and Santa Clara counties earlier this week.

ICE officials declined to identify the individuals arrested in Mountain View. One had a prior sex offense conviction and the other had no previous criminal convictions, Schwab said. Current department policy prohibits immigration officials from providing additional specific information on anyone who was arrested, Schwab said.

A total of 27 people were reportedly arrested in the two counties. ICE officials said 23 of those arrested had previous criminal convictions for offenses such as driving under the influence, drug trafficking and assault.

ICE spokesman James Schwab said the operation targeted San Francisco and Santa Clara County because they are so-called sanctuary jurisdictions that do not honor ICE detainers or allow ICE agents to enter jails to interview suspected immigration violators. Mountain View officials have not formally declared it a sanctuary city, but its law-enforcement policies bar officers from facilitating any ICE operations in the area.

Detainers are requests by ICE to local authorities to hold a person in custody for an additional two days after the release date from jail.

The operation, known as Bay Area Safe City, was carried out by agents of ICE's San Francisco field office, whose territory stretches from Bakersfield to the Oregon border.

The home countries of those arrested are Mexico, El Salvador and Honduras, Schwab said. He said that arrestees who have pending orders for deportation or who entered the United States illegally after being deported are subject to immediate removal.

Some others who are accused of other types of immigration violations are in custody but will be given hearings before an immigration judge, Schwab said.

People with active status in the Deferred Action on Childhood Arrivals program were not targeted, ICE said.

A spokeswoman for the Mountain View Police told the Voice that ICE agents informed local law enforcement earlier this week that they were conducting an operation in the city.

"ICE's goal is to build cooperative, respectful relationships with our law enforcement partners to help prevent dangerous criminal aliens from being released back onto the streets," ICE Acting Director Tom Homan said in a statement from Washington, D.C.

Bay City News Service contributed to this report.