Palo Alto High School Theatre presents its first play of the year, the 1960 Tony Award for Best Play, "The Miracle Worker."

Immortalized on stage and screen by Anne Bancroft and Patty Duke, this classic tells the story of Annie Sullivan and her student, blind and mute Helen Keller, this weekend at Palo Alto High School Performing Arts Center, 50 Embarcadero Road, Palo Alto. Go to palytheatre.com.