Music: Viva la Musica

Viva la Musica chorus, chamber orchestra and soloists will perform a free concert on Sunday, Oct. 1, at Los Altos United Methodist Church, 655 Magdalena Ave. The concert is in celebration of the ensemble's two-week tour of the Baltics and St. Petersburg, which will kick off soon.

Included in the Oct. 1 concert program will be Dan Forrest's "Jubilate Deo," Ola Gjeilo's "Dark Night of the Soul," Rene Ochoa's "Universal Rhythm" and "Exsultate Jubilate" by Angela Kraft Cross.

Attendees may offer a donation at the door. A send-off reception will follow the performance, in the Redwood Room. Go to Viva la Musica.