Dying to take a stand

Christine Welter strikes a somber pose as part of a "die-in" demonstration on Castro Street in front of the Kaiser Permanente facility in downtown Mountain View Tuesday night.

With mock headstones, red roses and the Raging Grannies providing a chorus of mourners, Together We Stand Palo Alto/Mountain View members aimed to make a pointed comment about the latest effort to repeal Obamacare, the Graham-Cassidy bill. In a serendipitous bit of timing, Senate Republicans dropped plans to try to pass the bill this week, after failing to come up with enough votes.