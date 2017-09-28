News

Uploaded: Thu, Sep 28, 2017, 2:30 pm

Dying to take a stand

 

by Mountain View Voice staff / Mountain View Voice

Christine Welter strikes a somber pose as part of a "die-in" demonstration on Castro Street in front of the Kaiser Permanente facility in downtown Mountain View Tuesday night.

With mock headstones, red roses and the Raging Grannies providing a chorus of mourners, Together We Stand Palo Alto/Mountain View members aimed to make a pointed comment about the latest effort to repeal Obamacare, the Graham-Cassidy bill. In a serendipitous bit of timing, Senate Republicans dropped plans to try to pass the bill this week, after failing to come up with enough votes.

