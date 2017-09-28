News

Council: North Bayshore development must support schools

Proposed housing boom would require plans to house thousands of new students

by Kevin Forestieri / Mountain View Voice

Mountain View City Council members agreed Tuesday night that development plans need to include a clear strategy for housing the thousands of new students who are expected be living in North Bayshore -- a region isolated by a major highway and devoid of public schools.

Council members unanimously agreed to add language to the North Bayshore Precise Plan that would require the region's two major landowners, Google and Sobrato, to submit a "local school district strategy" as part of any dense residential project, showing precisely how the developers would assist in building local, neighborhood-oriented schools in the area. The strategy is fairly broad, and could include land dedication, funding, transferring development rights or other "innovative strategies."

The decision comes after school district officials sounded the alarm that Mountain View's housing-rich vision for the region north of Highway 101 could add as many as 3,500 students to the city's elementary and high school districts. The problem, they said, is that there is virtually zero capacity for additional students at existing schools, and not even close to enough money in the budget to buy land and build facilities for the projected boom in enrollment.

Compounding the concerns, the city's environmental report for the North Bayshore Precise Plan made a series of unrealistic statements about school impacts. Among other things, it claimed that the city's plans to allow up to 9,850 new homes in North Bayshore would result in a "less than significant impact" because developer fees would offset school construction costs, and that the additional enrollment could be offset by portable classrooms, new attendance boundaries and bus services.

An analysis by both the Mountain View Whisman School District and the Mountain View-Los Altos High School District found that developer fees would only cover about 10 percent of the cost of school construction, and that enrollment growth could necessitate three new elementary schools, a new middle school and a new high school.

"The school districts can't do it on their own," said Laura Blakely, a Mountain View Whisman school board member. "Whether it's in the (environmental impact report) or the amended precise plan, I'm hopeful you will find a way to make sure that development and building can't happen unless it includes plans for schools in the area."

These so-called school district strategy plans would go beyond the typical package of community benefits that developers promise as a condition of approval and would be legally binding in order to ensure the school district receives the resources it needs, according to Randy Tsuda, the city's community development director.

"We believe there needs to be a legal agreement that is entered between the developer and the school district to guarantee that enforceability," Tsuda said. "Some legal framework to document what that agreement is."

Although council members generally supported changes to the precise plan requiring the city and developers to work with local school districts, there were reservations about allowing the transfer of development rights in the region -- essentially opening the door for Google and Sobrato to pitch in resources for a school campus in adjacent regions, such as North Rengstorff and Terra Bella, to house students who live in North Bayshore.

Putting schools outside of North Bayshore not only creates more traffic on the three already congested main thoroughfares into the area but it also runs contrary to City Council's goal of creating complete neighborhoods in the area, said Councilman John McAlister.

"The schools need to be in North Bayshore. Having an elementary school on the periphery -- it doesn't help the traffic, it doesn't help the school, it doesn't build the communities," he said.

Allowing the transfer of development rights was added into the plan after school districts pointed out just how much land would be needed for schools in the area, Tsuda. Three elementary schools, a middle school and a high school would potentially eat up more than 80 acres of land -- based on state guidelines -- or about 13 percent of the entire North Bayshore region. Given the limited space, the city may need to allow some flexibility to allow schools on the periphery, he said.

Council members ultimately agreed to allow to leave in the language in the precise plan, but to add that the city has a "strong preference" in favor of schools located within the confines of North Bayshore. Mayor Ken Rosenberg said having schools north of Highway 101, just steps away from Google's headquarters, could be a huge opportunity for the students.

"Can you imagine being so close to the high-tech mecca, the advantages the students at the school would have?" Rosenberg said.

Council members agreed to ensure both school districts will receive property tax revenue resulting from growth in North Bayshore. Property tax collected in the region is funneled into the Shoreline Community special tax district -- rather than directly into school districts -- meaning it's incumbent on the city to make sure money makes it to public schools.

Both school districts are using the same demographic firm to determine student generation rates for the 9,850 housing units that would be allowed in North Bayshore under the revised precise plan. The firm found that the units, assuming 20 percent of them are affordable, would generate 2,358 students in the Mountain View Whisman School District and 1,108 students in the Mountain View-Los Altos High School District. Joe Van Belleghem, a senior design director at Google, told council members that the company has hired a consultant to review the school districts' student generation reports, which should be done in the coming weeks. A lot of the units being proposed are small and may not have high student generation rates, he said. Google needs to make sure the demand is "calculated properly."

"If the demand is not there, you don't want to put a school on the wrong side of the highway," Van Belleghem said.

Prior to the meeting, Mountain View-Los Altos Superintendent Jeff Harding told the Voice that the projections for massive enrollment growth are not cause for alarm, provided the district, the city and the developers in North Bayshore work closely together long before anyone breaks ground.

"We're not panicked," Harding said. "But at the same time, we're very aware that we need to plan in great detail to accommodate that number of students."

Posted by Marc
a resident of Jackson Park
9 hours ago

"Can you imagine being so close to the high-tech mecca, the advantages the students at the school would have?"

Does knowledge magically flow through the air? Besides lots of traffic and seeing Googlers going to and fro on their bikes and walking, there's no real benefit to being near a large corporate headquarters.

Posted by Um...
a resident of Cuesta Park
9 hours ago

@Marc

Many of the Googlers tend to use their 20% "free" time to volunteer in schools. It's one of the reasons the MV High School Robotics team is so good. The skills these kids would have access to is nearly unprecedented. Additionally, many projects that are conceived at local companies could be experimented and tried out on at the adjacent schools. Again, a learning opportunity that would unbelievable.

Posted by Ross Heitkamp
a resident of Waverly Park
8 hours ago

A big red flag in this discussion. "...developer fees would only cover about 10 percent of the cost of school construction...". So that pretty clearly states that our developer fees are too low by a factor of 10x. Guess who makes up the difference - the rest of us! This is a huge windfall for the developers. On top of the windfall they get when they convince council to change zoning to allow housing where it wasn't allowed or at higher density.

Council members, please fix this ASAP! In this housing market, we don't need this huge perk to developers to attract them to our city.

Posted by just_jay
a resident of Shoreline West
6 hours ago
just_jay is a registered user.

Ross, it appeared the council is trying to do everything they can, but state law doesn't allow them much flexibility. There were a few slides about this at the council meeting that should be online.

Posted by Robyn
a resident of another community
5 hours ago

Schools are only part of the equation. What about hospitals, jails, cemeteries, garbage disposal sites? And how about the current lack of natural resources to sustain people who are already here?
This is an assault on our quality of life and should be stopped.

Posted by YIMBY
a resident of Another Mountain View Neighborhood
5 hours ago

Build the schools and uncap property taxes by repealing Prop 13 in order to fund them properly. We shouldn't be subsidizing home owners at the expense of schools and infrastructure.

Posted by Juan
a resident of Rengstorff Park
5 hours ago
Juan is a registered user.

Let me get this straight, your plan to build the schools necessary to support 10,000 new homes depends on repealing Prop 13? What happens if your plan fails? Will we bulldoze the homes we just built, or just pack all the kids in 50 to a class?

Posted by YIMBY
a resident of Another Mountain View Neighborhood
2 hours ago

@Juan

For what it's worth, as much as Prop 13 should be repealed, any new homes being purchased will result in those occupants being taxed at the current property value, so their contributions to the coffers would be doing more to pay for those schools than most of our current residents. Let's be frank though, you don't actually care about this issue beyond having any possible reason to be against new housing being built.

Posted by mvresident2003
a resident of Monta Loma
1 hour ago
mvresident2003 is a registered user.

YIMBY, How about those of us who pay taxes to the schools yet don't have kids going there? Do we get our taxes back?

Posted by YIMBY
a resident of Another Mountain View Neighborhood
48 minutes ago

@mvresident2003

Clearly there's no way that your tax dollars going to educating children that you didn't produce could have any possible benefit to you in the future.

