Alleged heroin dealer arrested at Cuesta Park

A transient woman residing in an RV at Cuesta Park was arrested last week on suspicion of trying to sell heroin, according to police.

Officers first met with the woman on Wednesday, Sept. 20, after noticing that her RV had expired registration tabs, according to police spokeswoman Katie Nelson. After talking with the woman, officers were given permission to go into her RV, where they found more than 20 syringes loaded with heroin, Nelson said.

Officers also found methamphetamine in the RV, as well as a samurai sword.

The woman was arrested for possession of narcotics for sale and booked into Santa Clara County jail. The high number of syringes already loaded with drugs led officers to believe she intended to sell the heroin, Nelson said.

Police also charged the woman with child endangerment because of the RV's close proximity to children playing at Cuesta Park.

Although the suspect is a transient and resides in her RV, she told officers she had been at Cuesta Park for only two days and did not reside specifically in Mountain View, Nelson said.