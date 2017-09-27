Students march against DACA repeal

More than 100 student protesters marched through Mountain View on Wednesday with a clear message: the immigrant community -- documented or not -- needs to be protected, even if it means fighting President Donald Trump's administration every step of the way.

The student march, which began at Los Altos High School and ended with a rally at Eagle Park, was a direct rebuke to an announcement earlier this month by U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions calling for an end to the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program. The Obama-era policy granted temporary legal status and work permits to some 800,000 U.S. residents who were brought to the country illegally as children, an estimated 24,000 of whom live here in Santa Clara County.

Los Altos high teens and school staff marched together holding flags and signs that read "education not deportation" and "we stand with Dreamers," all while chanting "no hate, no fear, everyone is welcome here."

"America is so much better than what we've seen over the last six months," said Los Altos high teacher Jonathan Kwan, describing what he called attacks on the country's vulnerable immigrant communities. While the rally focused on DACA, protesters frequently condemned rhetoric Trump used on the campaign trail last year -- calling illegal immigrants from Mexico drug peddlers, criminals and rapists -- as well as executive orders blocking travel from majority Muslim countries. "This is not a black issue or a brown issue. This is an American issue," Kwan said.

Los Altos sophomore Jacky Ramirez, who wore a Mexican flag draped over her shoulders while she spoke, said she was overwhelmed by the huge outpouring of support from the school. She said her parents came a long way to get her here, and worked hard to provide her with food and a good education. She said she would vow to stand against negativity against people of color.

Dalia Gamez, a teacher at Los Altos High School, said she made it to where she is today because of DACA. It always felt like she needed to work three times as hard to accomplish her goals without legal status, she said, and the federal program finally opened the door for her to be successful and thrive.

"This is the permit that made it possible to accomplish my dreams," she said.

When the news came down from the Trump administration earlier this month that DACA would be terminated after a six month delay -- and no guarantee that the protections would be upheld by Congress -- she said it was heartbreaking.

"I felt the blood in my body -- everything -- just fall to the floor," she said. "I felt crushed."

Los Altos counselor Ariel Rojas said his journey into the United States as a young immigrant with no resources shouldn't be seen as an immigration problem -- he should be seen as the embodiment of the American dream. He recalled fleeing from violence in Nicaragua, traveling to Mexico, and eventually crossing the border into Texas. It took him five days of walking through desert, he said, before he was able to reach Houston, he said, and since them he was able to forge a successful life with a good job, a home and a family through hard work.

Although the American government is largely to blame for the conflicts in Central America that forced him to flee, he said he doesn't harbor any ill-will for the people in the country. What the government does, he said, isn't a reflection on the citizens.

"I know America is better than that," he said. "This is the greatest country on earth."

Though the protest was not an official event hosted by Los Altos High School, local school districts have adopted a firm stance against a repeal of DACA. Mountain View-Los Altos High School District Superintendent Jeff Harding denounced President Trump's decision to suspend the program in a statement earlier this month, and said the district's campuses are a safe place for all students, regardless of citizenship and immigration status.

Last week, the Mountain View Whisman School District's board of trustees took a similar stand, unanimously approving a resolution calling on Congress to enact legislation to continue the existing DACA program "at a minimum," and provide DACA recipients with a pathway to permanent residence and U.S. citizenship. Although the district does not have any DACA recipients enrolled, families of students as well as staff members are affected by the loss of DACA protections, according to district staff.

The event was organized and emceed by Los Altos High School teacher Seth Donnelly, who in past years has helped facilitate marches against police brutality and racism. He encouraged students at the Wednesday rally to stay politically active, organize and make an effort to "transform" society for peace and justice.

"Nothing changes until we change," he said.