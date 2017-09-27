News

Students march against DACA repeal

LAHS teens demonstrate against Trump's immigration policies

by Kevin Forestieri / Mountain View Voice

More than 100 student protesters marched through Mountain View on Wednesday with a clear message: the immigrant community -- documented or not -- needs to be protected, even if it means fighting President Donald Trump's administration every step of the way.

The student march, which began at Los Altos High School and ended with a rally at Eagle Park, was a direct rebuke to an announcement earlier this month by U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions calling for an end to the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program. The Obama-era policy granted temporary legal status and work permits to some 800,000 U.S. residents who were brought to the country illegally as children, an estimated 24,000 of whom live here in Santa Clara County.

Los Altos high teens and school staff marched together holding flags and signs that read "education not deportation" and "we stand with Dreamers," all while chanting "no hate, no fear, everyone is welcome here."

"America is so much better than what we've seen over the last six months," said Los Altos high teacher Jonathan Kwan, describing what he called attacks on the country's vulnerable immigrant communities. While the rally focused on DACA, protesters frequently condemned rhetoric Trump used on the campaign trail last year -- calling illegal immigrants from Mexico drug peddlers, criminals and rapists -- as well as executive orders blocking travel from majority Muslim countries. "This is not a black issue or a brown issue. This is an American issue," Kwan said.

Los Altos sophomore Jacky Ramirez, who wore a Mexican flag draped over her shoulders while she spoke, said she was overwhelmed by the huge outpouring of support from the school. She said her parents came a long way to get her here, and worked hard to provide her with food and a good education. She said she would vow to stand against negativity against people of color.

Dalia Gamez, a teacher at Los Altos High School, said she made it to where she is today because of DACA. It always felt like she needed to work three times as hard to accomplish her goals without legal status, she said, and the federal program finally opened the door for her to be successful and thrive.

"This is the permit that made it possible to accomplish my dreams," she said.

When the news came down from the Trump administration earlier this month that DACA would be terminated after a six month delay -- and no guarantee that the protections would be upheld by Congress -- she said it was heartbreaking.

"I felt the blood in my body -- everything -- just fall to the floor," she said. "I felt crushed."

Los Altos counselor Ariel Rojas said his journey into the United States as a young immigrant with no resources shouldn't be seen as an immigration problem -- he should be seen as the embodiment of the American dream. He recalled fleeing from violence in Nicaragua, traveling to Mexico, and eventually crossing the border into Texas. It took him five days of walking through desert, he said, before he was able to reach Houston, he said, and since them he was able to forge a successful life with a good job, a home and a family through hard work.

Although the American government is largely to blame for the conflicts in Central America that forced him to flee, he said he doesn't harbor any ill-will for the people in the country. What the government does, he said, isn't a reflection on the citizens.

"I know America is better than that," he said. "This is the greatest country on earth."

Though the protest was not an official event hosted by Los Altos High School, local school districts have adopted a firm stance against a repeal of DACA. Mountain View-Los Altos High School District Superintendent Jeff Harding denounced President Trump's decision to suspend the program in a statement earlier this month, and said the district's campuses are a safe place for all students, regardless of citizenship and immigration status.

Last week, the Mountain View Whisman School District's board of trustees took a similar stand, unanimously approving a resolution calling on Congress to enact legislation to continue the existing DACA program "at a minimum," and provide DACA recipients with a pathway to permanent residence and U.S. citizenship. Although the district does not have any DACA recipients enrolled, families of students as well as staff members are affected by the loss of DACA protections, according to district staff.

The event was organized and emceed by Los Altos High School teacher Seth Donnelly, who in past years has helped facilitate marches against police brutality and racism. He encouraged students at the Wednesday rally to stay politically active, organize and make an effort to "transform" society for peace and justice.

"Nothing changes until we change," he said.

Comments

Posted by Mira
a resident of North Bayshore
8 hours ago

The students don't know the facts. What I find most interesting is the all out BLITZ by the Democrats, MSM, every faculty member at any university in the country fighting to the death for illegal aliens? yes they put a warm and fuzzy name on it "DACA." and no one seem to wonder why? future voters? can you imagine the Democrats ever being this interested or motivated in issues involving citizens! There is an estimated 800,000 DACA recipients in the US. That is 800,000 jobs American Citizens don't have or will be in competition for.

The MSM and Democrats would have us believe that all 800 thousand are not taking jobs Americans want (we've heard that lie for many years now.) This is another falsehood told to the American people (like the lie there just 'Kids") there not all picking strawberries they take great Jobs. Good enough jobs to buy homes Good enough jobs to buy homes, put their kids through college Why must the citizens have competition for jobs, education in their own country from foreign nationals? Now Democrats and illegal alien activists admit DACA recipients have great jobs,are buying homes, paying taxes.

The GOAL (Democrats just haven't figured this out yet) is for the American citizens to be employed, sending their kids to college, buying homes and paying taxes. It's not the responsibility of the citizens of this country to support, educate citizens from other country's.Deportation will save jobs and decrease the expense of illegal aliens. There is also an incredible public safety issues.

The costs of illegal immigration.

* The cost of educating illegal aliens children is staggering. From K-12 it costs taxpayers $122,000 for EACH illegal alien. That is not even counting the FREE school lunches every day for 13 years.

* Now city, and state officials are appropriating millions of taxpayer dollars for legal fees to to file law suits and in defense of illegal aliens being deported.

*2012 illegal aliens sent home $62 BILLION in remittances back to their countries of origin. This is why Mexico is getting involved in our politics.

*30% percent of all Federal Prison inmates are illegal aliens. Does not include local jails and State Prisons. At 21,000 per year expense per inmate in Federal Prison---U do the math.

*$3Million Dollars a DAY is spent to incarcerate illegal aliens, I repeat 3 MILLION a DAY to process Illegals in the Criminal justice system.

*$2.2Billion dollars a year is spent on food assistance programs such as SNAP (food stamps),WIC, & free school lunches.T

Posted by juan olive
a resident of Old Mountain View
8 hours ago


the ones putting and orchestrating these events are to blame, but also are the kids following these leaders. I'm Mexican American and have lived here all my life. The kids should understand what the truth is, read The Presidents tweets if you have too.
The shameless event last week with Nancy Polosi opened my eyes even more as to what they will listen to and from who they choose to listen to it from. THEY WILL NOT LISTEN TO REASON OR ARE INTERESTED IN HAVING A DIALOGUE. They want only one thing and that is "MY WAY OR THE HIGHWAY"

Don't doubt this will be deleted from this fair and balanced Mountain View Voice

Posted by Sarah1000
a resident of another community
4 hours ago
Thank you to the staff of LAHS who support our children even on your "own" time. When my daughter was at LAHS and was struggling with health issues, her French teacher offered to come to our home to make sure she could keep up. His words "whatever I can do" literally brought me to tears. You all are the best!

Posted by Gary
a resident of Sylvan Park
2 hours ago
Great to read that high school students are speaking up. Students should, of course, choose their positions thoughtfully.

Not everyone is "welcome here." Not Russian spies. Not North Korean soldiers. Not Saudi terrorists. Not violent criminals deported by Cuba.

There are over 6 billion persons in the world. How many should move here? All of them?

Posted by LOL
a resident of Old Mountain View
1 hour ago
I dunno, Gary, but I'll take all these kids and toss you out, and consider it a net positive. We'll worry about the numbers later.

