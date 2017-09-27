News

Foothill named a top school for adult students

National ranking praises community college for easy transfers and services for busy adults

by Kevin Forestieri / Mountain View Voice

For adults looking to return to school and jump-start a new career, you can't do much better than Foothill College. That's according to a new survey of two-year colleges across the country, which named Foothill the third-best school for adults looking for an easy, affordable transition back into academia.

The ranking, conducted on an annual basis by the Washington Monthly, ranked two-year colleges based on factors including tuition costs, ease of transfering credits to different colleges, and how well the college provides adult students with financial aid, on-campus day care, counseling and job placement and veteran services, according to the publication's methodology.

The only two colleges to outrank Foothill are Weber State University and Utah Valley University, both in Utah, which have tuition and fees three times higher than Foothill, according to the ranking. The next highest ranked two-year college in California is Diablo Valley College at 13th.

Foothill College President Thuy Nguyen told the Voice that the ranking reaffirms what students and staff already know: That Foothill is a great college and is well-regarded throughout the Bay Area and the state. Sept. 25 marked the first day of the fall quarter, and new and returning students on campus are abuzz with excitement about the classes and programs, Nguyen said.

"I think our students know that this is a great opportunity," she said. "One student who I spoke to today was coming in from San Mateo and said it was totally worth the drive. They just know if they can make the trek they will make a point to come here."

The publication gave Foothill high marks for its relatively low cost of $1,500 in tuition and fees, the availability of online classes and services as well as classes held evening hours, making it easier for students to take classes after work. The school has a fairly high population of older students about 40 percent are above the age of 25 and the mean earnings of adult students who joined Foothill 10 years ago is $64,448, the highest of any two-year university in the top 100, according to the ranking website.

Foothill has done a great deal to stand out among community colleges over the years, Nguyen said. It was the first community college to offer credit for online classes in the state, possibly even the country, and last year started offering live, one-on-one counseling online using a service similar to Skype.

"We have definitely absorbed the innovation of Silicon Valley more quickly," she said. "We have amazing online counseling, and a lot of colleges are inquiring about our innovation in student services are and (class) transferability."

Last year, the college set itself apart by launching a four-year bachelor's degree in dental hygiene, the first of its kind in the state. The only similar baccalaureate programs that existed in California are at three private universities, charging $43,000 or more per year in tuition.

Foothill's sister campus, De Anza College, ranked within the top 100 schools at No. 82, scoring lower than Foothill in terms of earnings, number of older students and rate at which former students start paying off student loans.

