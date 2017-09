Assemblyman Marc Berman will be hosting a community coffee on Thursday, Sept. 28, from 8-9:30 a.m. at the Original Pancake House, 420 S. San Antonio Road, Los Altos.

The community coffee will be an opportunity for residents to meet and discuss issues in an informal setting with their representative in the state Legislature. Los Altos Mayor Mary Prochnow will be attending as a special guest.