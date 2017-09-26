News

Uploaded: Tue, Sep 26, 2017, 10:00 am

East Palo Alto roads stand out in new data

City workers, officials to be recognized for efforts later this year

East Palo Alto made the most road improvements compared to other Bay Area cities last year, according to data released Monday by the Metropolitan Transportation Commission.

Overall, road conditions slightly improved in the region, where the average pavement condition index score for the region's 43,000 lane-miles of streets and roads was 67 out of a possible 100 points.

That's up one point from the average in 2015 and each of the previous six years, commission officials said.

The index is calculated as a three-year moving average.

The largest improvement was seen in East Palo Alto's score that rose 15 points to 72. In 2015, the city had just 57 points, which deemed conditions were at-risk.

In a statement, MTC Chair Jake Mackenzie said, "MTC's goal is to boost the average PCI score on local streets and roads to 75 points or higher." Mackenzie is also the mayor of Rohnert Park.

A score of 90 points or higher means a jurisdiction's roads are in "excellent" shape, which indicates the roads show little or no distress.

A score in the 80 to 89 range means the roads are in "very good" condition, while a score between 70 and 79 means the roads are in "good" condition.

A score between 60 and 69 means a jurisdiction's roads are in "fair" shape, which indicates that rehabilitation may be needed to stop rapid deterioration.

A score below 60 means the roads are "at-risk."

Mackenzie said, "What's really encouraging is that cities and counties will receive half of the new money from the gas tax increase and other elements of the Senate Bill 1 transportation package signed into law earlier this year; and that these funds will begin arriving this November."

Among the area's largest cities, San Jose's roads were given a score of 62 while San Francisco's roads were given a score of 68. The roads in Oakland were given a score of 56.

Dublin's roads were the best in the Bay Area with a score of 85. The worst roads in the Bay Area were in the Marin County city of Larkspur.

The roads in Larkspur were given a score of 41, which indicates the roads are in "poor" shape.

MTC officials will recognize the efforts of Dublin and East Palo Alto workers and officials later this year.

The complete 2016 Bay Area Pavement Conditions Summary is available at mtc.ca.gov.

— Bay City News Service

Comments

Like this comment
Posted by Bruce England
a resident of Whisman Station
14 hours ago

What would be very helpful to know is the extent of improvements made to pedestrian and bike-related infrastructure across local cities. If MTC hasn't covered this kind of detail so far, I think they should. "Transportation" means more than just what serves motorized vehicles!

Email Town Square Moderator      


