Uploaded: Mon, Sep 25, 2017, 1:47 pm

School board supports limits on open enrollment

New task force faces big decisions on grandfathering, transfers and campus diversity

by Kevin Forestieri / Mountain View Voice

The Mountain View Whisman School District is drafting a team of parents and faculty members to take on some of the biggest problems facing the district, including overcrowding, lack of diversity and families fleeing lower-performing schools. The Enrollment Priorities Task Force is set to begin meeting next month, and could potentially upend years of lax attendance policies.

School board members agreed earlier this month to set the groundwork for the new task force that is charged with fixing a complex, outdated list of 26 different enrollment priorities that spells out where students may attend schools throughout the district. Among the suggestions, trustees agreed that the district ought to at least loosely enforce the idea of "neighborhood" schools, limiting the ability of parents to opt out.

That could result in restrictions on school transfers, caps on migration away from some neighborhoods, and even limits on enrollment in one of the district's parent-participation programs -- Stevenson PACT -- based on family income.

Parents from all over the district have long argued that the district's enrollment priorities need to be revised to fix chronic problems, particularly overcrowding at popular schools, but the district is now facing a two-fold challenge it can't ignore. Earlier this year, the board approved a new set of school attendance boundaries, and roughly 341 students -- most of them in the Whisman area and Shoreline West -- have to either abide by the new boundaries when they go into effect in 2019 or be grandfathered and allowed to continue at their current schools. Without changes to the enrollment priorities, the new boundaries could be rendered virtually useless.

The other challenge is that the district's construction plans at Bubb and Huff elementary schools call for 18 classrooms to house up to 450 students, which are inadequate for the 608 kids currently enrolled at Huff and the 571 at Bubb. Until the new attendance boundaries actually force a better distribution of students across the district's campuses, Bubb and Huff -- and to a lesser extend Landels Elementary -- will require several portable classrooms on the blacktop. The portables are costing the district a total of $225,000 each year.

The district could phase in the new boundaries starting with younger grades, allowing a few years for older students to finish school where they started, or the board could decide to "rip off the Band-Aid" and force all 341 affected students to move in fall 2019, Superintendent Ayinde Rudolph told board members.

Board members largely agreed that solving the problem without delay is the right way to go.

"We're addressing an acute problem with the boundary change," said trustee Greg Coladonato. "There are portables all over the place at some of our schools, and I want to fix that by implementing the boundaries as fast as we can."

Board member Laura Blakely said she could see grandfathering students and siblings under the old boundaries for one year, but said it needs to be limited to balance out enrollment. Board member Tamara Wilson, who lives in a region zoned for Slater Elementary School under the 2019 boundaries, said she personally would be okay with having to move her son to another school. With how fast demographics and the city's population is expected to change in the coming decade, she said the district has an obligation to be nimble and adjust attendance boundaries without a huge lag time.

"I think we're doing a disservice the longer we prolong this," she said.

In public feedback on new boundaries earlier this year, many parents expressed big concerns about the prospect of having their kids involuntarily torn from the school they've been attending because of tight policies on grandfathering, particularly from those rezoned out of Huff and Bubb. Parents argued that grandfathering should extend to siblings so they aren't forced to drop kids off at two different schools, and so children can preserve friendships and ties to the school.

"Ripping kids out of their classes to send them to a different school midway is a really bad idea," one comment read. "If you switch boundaries, keep the grandfathering clause and let people stay or switch as they want."

Another wrinkle with a zero-grandfathering approach is that if all the kids within the Slater attendance boundary were to attend the school, it would start the 2019-20 school year with 104 kindergarteners and 103 first graders -- well exceeding the district's goal of three classrooms per grade level.

Blocking the free flow of students

During the two-and-a-half-year struggle to draw up new attendance boundaries, board members repeatedly emphasized the concept of neighborhood schools. In stark contrast to school districts like San Francisco Unified, the goal was to give each neighborhood region in Mountain View its own local, walkable school, instead of parents schlepping children across the city.

But under the district's current enrollment policies, that's hardly the case, former board member Bill Lambert told the board. Lambert, a Monta Loma resident, called the "neighborhood paradigm" entirely fictitious, and said it was used to justify opening Slater Elementary -- a decision he opposed when it came to a vote in 2015. In reality, he said, 30 percent of the district's kids go to choice programs or schools other than their own neighborhood school, and that percent is much higher in neighborhoods with schools considered lower performing.

"There's a disparate impact on probably over half the schools in our district, especially Monta Loma, Theuerkauf and Landels, where almost 50 percent of the kids either go to one of the choice schools or do intradistrict transfers," he said.

Rudolph said the board could adopt a light-weight model for restricting transfers that still leaves room for some parental choice, like a system of enrollment "zones" where families living in one attendance boundary could send their children to one or two adjacent schools as well.

There's also plenty of changes that can be made to enrollment at the district's choice programs -- Stevenson PACT and the Dual Immersion program at Mistral Elementary -- in order to rein in the mass exodus of families from certain neighborhoods. Transfers could be capped after a set number of families from an outside neighborhood are attending the school.

Rudolph said the board could also decide that diversity needs to take priority, and that enrollment in the PACT program should more closely align with the socio-economic diversity of the district at large.

The district has huge "poverty gaps" between its campuses, Rudolph said. Only 5 percent of students at Stevenson qualify for free and reduced-price meals, compared to 67 percent at Castro Elementary, according to district data.

"If the idea is to bring parity among sites, that's something we can consider," he said.

Wilson said she believes diversity is important at the district's choice programs, and signaled support for imposing some kind of restrictions.

"We can't have 40 percent of students from a single school (boundary) going to a choice program," she said.

Lambert urged the board to give the upcoming task force as much freedom as possible, and avoid giving specific marching orders on what they would like to see under the new rules. The Student Attendance Area Task Force, which drew up the new boundaries for the 2019-20 school year, was largely constrained in what it could do because of demands to create neighborhood schools, Lambert said.

"We're going to face the same thing again when we start talking about intradistrict enrollment policies."

Comments

Posted by Focus on equity
a resident of Rengstorff Park
18 hours ago

I support the idea of trying to make the schools more equitable. The gap between rich and poor is stark between schools like PACT and schools like Castro and that alone needs to be fixed.

But there's also a huge "opportunity gap" between what kids at PACT get as part of their education and what kids at other schools get. Arts, field trips, special science opportunities go on all year long at PACT, but they are sporadic and infrequent at other schools. It's just not right and it's not fair to the kids. Yes, I realize that parents are what make all those fun things happen at some schools but a more equitable spread of parents with time and money to volunteer and donate would mean that more kids benefit-- not just at certain schools.

Posted by PACT Parent
a resident of Cuesta Park
17 hours ago

I will readily own the fact that I wouldn't be volunteering if our kids weren't at a school where it's built into the ethos the way it is at Stevenson PACT. When we were considering my older son's Kindergarten options, my spouse and I had to admit to each other that we would probably have the best of intentions, but fail to actually follow through. We both work full time, and it's incredibly hard to give as much time to Stevenson as we do. But we do, because we know it's part of what makes the school a special place.

TL;DR - Don't assume that Stevenson parents would volunteer at the same rate if they were at schools other than Stevenson.

Posted by Christopher Chiang
a resident of North Bayshore
16 hours ago
I too was one who also initially favored grandfathering in the change, but the merits of a quick uniform move are compelling.

Moving students to their new boundaries eliminates the problem of parents driving to multiple schools. Moving even older elementary grade level students to their new schools that align with their middle school options would actually help them acclimate them to middle school better than keeping them in an elementary school zoned for a different middle school.

In the end, how each school creates student community programming (student buddies, welcome committees) to integrate "new students" to their community will be the real measure of whether the transition is smooth or rough for students and their families. So the heavy lifting to make this process smooth will be up to the school sites, rather than the board or task force.

Setting the district-wide programs (Mistral DI+Stevenson PACT) to a neighborhood lottery is a reform long overdue. Neighborhood quotas is far less tricky than trying to balance social economic factors directly.

Posted by Neighborhood school parent
a resident of Another Mountain View Neighborhood
15 hours ago

As much as I would like to see more parents give their neighborhood school a chance, just like I did, I realize it's not going to happen while we have over 50% low income students at certain schools. It means kids are high needs, parents are often willing to take but not give back to the school, establishing friendships can be challenging, academics may suffer, etc.
parents will continue to flee as long as there are high concentrations of poverty in certain areas of the city. Dilapidated apartments next to million dollar homes is never a recipe for success.

Posted by psr
a resident of The Crossings
14 hours ago

It is cruel to the children to force them to change schools where they have build relationships with other children and teachers just to make things easier for the administration.

Some children do fine with those changes, but others, like children with special needs, are harmed each time an administration subjects them to change for the sake of some abstract goal. The children don't care about that. What they DO care about is they miss their best friend, who will now go to a different school, or the teacher whose classroom they visited as a toddler while an older sibling was their student.

Mr Chiang is living in a dream world if he thinks that every school can or will create a welcoming environment for these kids who are uprooted for the sake of improvements from which they will never benefit. No matter how nice the new kids are, they aren't kids you played with in the sandbox in kindergarten. Friend aren't fungible and you don't know much about kids if you think they are.

Children should not be forced to go where they don't want to be just to make the district leaders happy. They should be grandfathered to the school they currently attend UNLESS the specifically ask to move to the new one. And don't try to say this can't be done. A new high school was built in my attendance area when I was growing up and the upper grades were all volunteers who CHOSE to transfer. Those classes were smaller for a couple of years, but that changed quickly. This also isn't a remote example, as the district was Fremont Unified across the bay.

This district needs to serve the parents and children first. The administrators have already proven they don't make great choices (like about math programs), so I wish they'd listen now.

Posted by Supporter of all children
a resident of Old Mountain View
13 hours ago

Make education an even playing field.
The PACT school is run as a privet school with our tax dollars.

Posted by ex-Hooli person
a resident of Rex Manor
13 hours ago

How noble, sacrificing others' children in the service of progressive ideals.

Posted by PACT parent alum
a resident of Old Mountain View
12 hours ago

I know that when I started at PACT, we were so happy at Slater and had a very nice, diverse population. We were moved to Castro, but again happy with a diverse population. However, when we moved from Castro, many families did not come with us. They chose to stay at Castro, where their family could walk to school. We lost so much of our diversity.
Then, as we did tours of Stevenson, the families felt there was not enough diversity, so they did not feel their child would be comfortable.
We really wanted diversity. We worked with the District to try to help get that back, but it did not work.

Posted by Neighborhood parent
a resident of Another Mountain View Neighborhood
10 hours ago

Lack of diversity at Stevenson is not Stevenson's fault. They just happen to be clear about their priorities and what kind of commitment they expect from parents. People who only want to take take take -don't want to be there. The ne might argue they are intimidated, but I think they just have different needs and priorities.

Posted by minority report
a resident of Cuesta Park
10 hours ago

Trustee Lambert was in the minority (60 - 40 percent opposed) on the Board vote to have neighborhood school facilities for all neighborhood “Quadrants” in the district. That was no more fictitious than the reality that 70 percent of the district’s kids are currently in their own neighborhood elementary school. Mr. Lambert - that means that it is not “entirely fictitious” by more than 2:1. As President of the School Board, for a year, Trustee Lambert had the power according to Board Bylaws to call a Special Meeting of the Board to address this issue (priorities). He could have put it on Regular Meeting Agendas. Mr. Lambert obviously did not know how, or care to, use the power of his elective office to force this important issue of public policy into discussion.

The electorate should be wary of electing to local legislative bodies those who are unaware of the power of local legislators to change local public policy, or who have a ‘let the Administration run all those things’ type of attitude. If Lambert needs a further fiction/reality check on how well supported “neighborhood schools” are to the MVWSD electorate, I hope that he will go back to note that such a strong advocate* as Tamara Wilson ended as Top of the Race in the 2016 Board election. And Peter Darrah, who was in opposition*, was not elected.

S. Nelson is also a retired MVWSD Trustee, with his own “2 cents”

* Web Link

Posted by MV Parent
a resident of Old Mountain View
9 hours ago

It seems like the district is constantly trying to move kids around in an effort to be equitable. While it is a noble cause, it just isn't realistic in a town where there is such a huge wage gap. The boundaries will constantly be changing as the city continues to gentrify. And while parents are willing to volunteer at their child's school, there is no way the majority of them would be willing to volunteer elsewhere in an effort to make volunteerism equitable. The equity target will be constantly shifting. I'd rather see the district try to increase performance in the underperforming schools.

And honestly, we opted out of the district after the first few years and moved our kids to private. There isn't a day that I think we made the wrong decision.

Posted by Jenny G
a resident of Old Mountain View
8 hours ago

I don't understand why so many people are mad at Stevenson PACT. The PACT parents are working their ass off to make the school so special. It is the parent volunteers that make the field trips, science project and art classes possible. I do not think PACT take any more resources from tax payers Han other schools do. It is the PACT parents who made the differences. I agree with another PACT parent here, don't assume Stevenson parents will volunteer at the same rate if they are not at Stevenson.

Posted by @ supporter of all children
a resident of Cuesta Park
2 hours ago

Not all children actually like the same things. There are things about the methods of teaching at Stevenson that does not serve all children - the moving from activity to activity; the art classes where all kids are mixed grades in each classroom; even the field trips, which are not just for fun.

It also does not suit all families. Many parents don't want to volunteer, especially as much as is done at Stevenson to make the program work. Some families do not believe in the same philosophies - they want more homework, they believe field trips are just for fun, they want it to be more like the school they grew up in.

All schools should not be the same because all people are not the same.

Posted by @ Neighborhood Parent
a resident of Old Mountain View
1 hour ago

Not entirely true.

There was plenty of diversity at Slater and Castro. Some of those parents did as much as anyone, and some could not do as much - but they did what they were able.

Posted by Mistral parent
a resident of Shoreline West
1 hour ago

I love Mistral, but it should never have been formed as a school. Instead, every school should have one or two Spanish classes per grade with the choice program bring offered at the neighbourhood school rather than at a central location.

Likewise, the learning model of PACT should be incorporated into all the curricula so that iir project-based learning is an option for all.

Posted by CP resident
a resident of Cuesta Park
1 hour ago

These conversations are necessary, and it will be no easy task. However, before the district begins these tough actions, they first need to ensure effort is made to audit enrollment to ensure current students are legitimately in the district. I'm willing to bet there are many students that are attending neighborhood schools using falsified residential information.

