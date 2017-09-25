Community forum to explore new LASD school sites

A group of Los Altos School District residents are hosting a public forum on Wednesday, Sept. 27, to look at new school designs and consider where a tenth campus could be located within the district.

The event will largely focus on ways the district could construct a new school on excess acreage it already owns at Covington Elementary and Egan Junior High schools. The group leading the discussion, Creative Facilities Solutions, was founded by former elected officials in Los Altos and Los Altos Hills as well as John Phelps, board chair of Bullis Charter School.

The suggestions are in stark contrast to the goals of district staff and members of the Los Altos School District's board of trustees, who have argued that the school district needs additional land and at least one new school -- maybe even two -- to keep up with new enrollment. Much of the student growth is projected in the Mountain View region of the district around the San Antonio Shopping Center Area. Los Altos district officials have long argued that the ideal solution would be to buy land and build a school north of El Camino Real.

Group members say the event is intended to solicit feedback from the community and come up with the "best possible option" for using existing district land, and will serve as a "benchmark" to measure against any land purchase the district might consider in the future.

The event is scheduled at 6:30-8 p.m. at the Hillview Community Center, located at 97 Hillview Avenue in Los Altos. More information is available online.