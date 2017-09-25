News

Uploaded: Mon, Sep 25, 2017, 10:38 am

Community forum to explore new LASD school sites

 

by Kevin Forestieri / Mountain View Voice

A group of Los Altos School District residents are hosting a public forum on Wednesday, Sept. 27, to look at new school designs and consider where a tenth campus could be located within the district.

The event will largely focus on ways the district could construct a new school on excess acreage it already owns at Covington Elementary and Egan Junior High schools. The group leading the discussion, Creative Facilities Solutions, was founded by former elected officials in Los Altos and Los Altos Hills as well as John Phelps, board chair of Bullis Charter School.

The suggestions are in stark contrast to the goals of district staff and members of the Los Altos School District's board of trustees, who have argued that the school district needs additional land and at least one new school -- maybe even two -- to keep up with new enrollment. Much of the student growth is projected in the Mountain View region of the district around the San Antonio Shopping Center Area. Los Altos district officials have long argued that the ideal solution would be to buy land and build a school north of El Camino Real.

Group members say the event is intended to solicit feedback from the community and come up with the "best possible option" for using existing district land, and will serve as a "benchmark" to measure against any land purchase the district might consider in the future.

The event is scheduled at 6:30-8 p.m. at the Hillview Community Center, located at 97 Hillview Avenue in Los Altos. More information is available online.

Comments

Posted by Steven Nelson
a resident of Cuesta Park
21 hours ago

This is a wonderful opening-of-the-process to community organizers. My experience in Mountain View's elementary school district was that: the Board and Administration will often sit-on or obsficate even reasonable proposals UNTIL THERE IS A COMMUNITY ORGANIZER and ad-hoc citizen's organization to force things forward.

During the 2008-2014 period there was no budge on reopening a public elementary school in the NorthEast Quadrant of MVWSD. Only Bob Weaver, working to organize the Whisman/Slater neighborhood community, started to force a reexamination of position & policy. "A question of if"? This cannot be addressed/solved by a large public-meeting junta, but a focus set of junta leaders can easily draft a few extremely feasible and fiscally responsible plans (Plan A & Plan B).

It worked for Bob Weaver and the Slater School re-open team he inspired. The Voice education reporters have well documented the process in MVWSD.

best of luck!

S.N. is a retired Trustee of the MVWSD

Posted by Rose Filicetti
a resident of another community
18 hours ago

As another former Mountain View Whisman School Board member, I recommend considering anything that Steve Nelson recommends with great skepticism. He was, and continues to be, extremely divisive.

Posted by LASD Resident
a resident of another community
12 hours ago

This is a vanilla solution that MVWSD has used repeatedly. Put 2 schools on one contiguous parcel of land. It's a no brainer. There's not much about this that should be innovative. Stevenson shared with the district office and Theuerkauff. The Whisman school site is leased out to TWO different private schools. Slater is leased out to Google to run an infant day care, but MVWSD sites a new school on the same land. Castro School gets Mistral installed alongside it so now there are 2 schools where once there was one.

Much closer than the Castro school site to the LASD section of Mountain View along San Antonio Road is the 20 acre Egan Junior High. Now this site has for 15 years or so housed a 2nd school with some limitations because it was never done optimally, e.g. it is still "temporary" portable buildings with no purpose built buildings and no separate driveway off of San Antonio Road.

Since this site is completely normally distant from the new housing being built at San Antonio Center, why not use that 8 acres as a school site for that new housing, with well designed buildings? The argument to spend $80 Million buying land to get 4 acres (or even $40 Million with subsidies) is Weak. Those kids could have an 8 acre site in a more suitable location completely close to their neighborhood.

Then Bulis Charter could be relocated to be a 2nd school beside Covington School, which is on 22 acres of land counting the Los Altos Rosita Park adjacent.

Posted by old news
a resident of another community
11 hours ago

Give the Charter School a site already. Stop all the fighting and figure it out. It is high time!

