Uploaded: Fri, Sep 22, 2017, 1:11 pm

Motorcyclist injured in Central Expressway crash

 

by Kevin Forestieri / Mountain View Voice

A motorcyclist was taken to the hospital with major injuries Friday morning after he collided with a four-door sedan on westbound Central Expressway, prompting lane closures in both directions, according to Mountain View police.

Police and emergency crews received reports of the collision at the Farley Street intersection around 10:45 a.m. The motorcyclist was found in the center divide, and received emergency aid before being taken to a local hospital, police said.

No one else was injured in the accident, and the driver of the sedan remained at the scene and was cooperative, police said.

Police closed a lane of Central Expressway in both directions to investigate the collision and clear the road of debris. Lanes were reopened as of 12:45 p.m., according to police spokeswoman Katie Nelson.

