News

Uploaded: Fri, Sep 22, 2017, 10:19 am

Free help for DACA renewals this Sunday

 

by Kevin Forestieri / Mountain View Voice

Several local and countywide groups will host a special workshop in Mountain View this Sunday, Sept. 24, to assist undocumented immigrants seeking renewal for temporary legal status under the Deferred Actions for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program.

The workshop will be held in the Mountain View Senior Center from 2-6 p.m., and is intended to help current DACA recipients whose benefits expire between Sept. 5, 2017, and March 5, 2018. Applications must be received by U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) by Oct. 5.

The DACA program was launched under former President Barack Obama in 2012, and gave temporary legal status to roughly 800,000 people who were brought to the United States illegally as children. The program grants "deferred action" by immigration enforcement, as well as authorization to legally work in the U.S.

Applicants are asked to bring several documents including work permits, identification cards, passort-style photos, Social Security cards, copies of initial DACA applications and a check or money order for $495. A full list, including more information on the workshop, is available here.

President Donald Trump's administration announced earlier this month that it would end DACA after a six-month delay, giving Congress the opportunity to pass legislation to preserve the legal protections "should it so choose." About 24,000 people in Santa Clara County are estimated to be eligible for at least some protections under DACA.

A national survey in August found that the average age of DACA recipients is 25 years old, and that the average age when they arrived in the country was 6.5 years old.

Comments

There are no comments yet. Please share yours below.

Post a comment

Posting an item on Town Square is simple and requires no registration. Just complete this form and hit "submit" and your topic will appear online. Please be respectful and truthful in your postings so Town Square will continue to be a thoughtful gathering place for sharing community information and opinion. All postings are subject to our TERMS OF USE, and may be deleted if deemed inappropriate by our staff.

We prefer that you use your real name, but you may use any "member" name you wish.

Name: *

Select your neighborhood or school community: * Not sure?

Choose a category: *

Since this is the first comment on this story a new topic will also be started in Town Square! Please choose a category that best describes this story.

Comment: *

Verification code: *
Enter the verification code exactly as shown, using capital and lowercase letters, in the multi-colored box.

*Required Fields

Top Blogs

Attraction to a Person Outside Your Relationship
By Chandrama Anderson | 0 comments | 586 views

View all local blogs
 
Best Of 2017

Top restaurants to check out

Mountain View Voice readers have officially decided. See which local restaurants and businesses can now claim the title â€” Best Of Mountain View 2017.

View Winners