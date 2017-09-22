Free help for DACA renewals this Sunday

Several local and countywide groups will host a special workshop in Mountain View this Sunday, Sept. 24, to assist undocumented immigrants seeking renewal for temporary legal status under the Deferred Actions for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program.

The workshop will be held in the Mountain View Senior Center from 2-6 p.m., and is intended to help current DACA recipients whose benefits expire between Sept. 5, 2017, and March 5, 2018. Applications must be received by U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) by Oct. 5.

The DACA program was launched under former President Barack Obama in 2012, and gave temporary legal status to roughly 800,000 people who were brought to the United States illegally as children. The program grants "deferred action" by immigration enforcement, as well as authorization to legally work in the U.S.

Applicants are asked to bring several documents including work permits, identification cards, passort-style photos, Social Security cards, copies of initial DACA applications and a check or money order for $495. A full list, including more information on the workshop, is available here.

President Donald Trump's administration announced earlier this month that it would end DACA after a six-month delay, giving Congress the opportunity to pass legislation to preserve the legal protections "should it so choose." About 24,000 people in Santa Clara County are estimated to be eligible for at least some protections under DACA.

A national survey in August found that the average age of DACA recipients is 25 years old, and that the average age when they arrived in the country was 6.5 years old.