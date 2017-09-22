News

Uploaded: Fri, Sep 22, 2017, 1:40 pm

Animal clinic facing new complaints

Former customers allege improper care by veterinarian already on probation

by Mark Noack / Mountain View Voice

Mountain View's Alta View Animal Hospital is facing mounting complaints from disgruntled clients who blame the clinic for mistreating or harming their pets. Allegations of mistreatment, shoddy record-keeping and other professional lapses, if sustained by the California Veterinary Board, could lead to the revocation of the license of the clinic's owner and lead veterinarian, Dr. Tejpaul Ghumman, a Los Altos resident. A representative for Alta View has denied the allegations.

The complaints against Alta View Animal Hospital are being promoted by Irina Badea and Jim Frimmel, a Mountain View couple who brought their dog BooBoo to the clinic in April of 2016.

At the time, BooBoo, a 12-year-old silky terrier, was clearly sick: he had a swollen belly, an overheated nose and digestion troubles, Badea said.

According to Badea and Frimmel, Ghumman prescribed numerous tests -- blood, pancreas, urine, x-rays and even ultrasounds. He suggested BooBoo might have Cushing's disease, a hormone disorder often linked to a tumor. Over the next weeks, Badea and Frimmel racked up about $1,300 in bills for medical tests and a variety of medication, including antibiotics and chemotherapy drugs.

Yet BooBoo continued to deteriorate -- over the next days, the dog began rapidly losing weight but his belly swelled to the point that he could barely walk. Badea says she began to question Ghumman's expertise. At their last visit in June 2016, Ghumman continued to recommend more tests and drugs for BooBoo, but he seemed unsure about what the problem was. At one point, they say he urged them to buy all their pet medication from him.

"You know how you get a sixth sense about some people? He was very off -- he didn't look you in your face." Badea said. "We kept paying hundreds of dollars but he's never telling us what's wrong."

For her, this suspicion was confirmed a couple days later when they brought their dog to a different veterinary clinic for a second opinion. Despite repeated calls, the staff at Alta View did not forward BooBoo's records in time to assist the second vet, Badea said. But even without those notes, this new veterinarian was aghast, she said. After giving BooBoo a quick lookover, she advised taking him immediately to an emergency room for intravenous fluids and antibiotics.

After a quick test, an urgent-care veterinarian at Adobe Animal Hospital told them there was little to be done for BooBoo and the couple said they made the painful decision to euthanize the dog that night.

The veterinarians who examined BooBoo said it was clear he had signs of pancreas problems, but Ghumman had somehow missed that, despite repeated examinations, they were told. Badea and Frimmel said the other veterinarians told them that the medication Ghumman had been giving their dog was likely inflicting further harm.

The next day, Badea received a call from a Alta Vista receptionist to check up on BooBoo. She was too exhausted to hold back her anger.

"I told her: 'You and your doctor caused us a lot of pain. My dog was tortured by your treatment." Badea said. "We thought, there's no way we're going to let this go."

Badea and Frimmel persisted in demanding that Alta View hand over Ghumman's records and notes from examining BooBoo. It took more than a month before the clinic finally turned them over, they said, but then there were other warning signs. BooBoo's notes mentioned the wrong dates for visits; meanwhile some treatments Ghumman had administered were missing from the logs. Badea and her husband were surprised to see the notes listed two other unfamiliar Alta View veterinarians as helping to examine BooBoo. Through all their visits, Ghumman alone had been treating BooBoo, they said. Badea suspected Ghumman had written up most of these notes weeks afterward.

According to one local veterinarian familiar with the case, Â the Alta View staff had routinely failed to turn over medical records for dozens of cases, even after multiple requests. Alta View would hand over records for maybe one out of four cases, the vet estimated. She spoke to the Voice on condition that her name not be printed.

"That's a huge barrier for care -- that means you have to redo blood work or other any other tests already done," the veterinarian said. "It's frustrating -- this is a clinic that's regularly picked as one of the best, but there's these huge red flags."

Under state law, a veterinarian is required to provide medical records or a summary within five days.

After the Voice requested an interview with Ghumman, a response came from his attorney, Michael Stevens, denying the interview request as well as the basis for the complaints.

"I am sure that all concerned were very attached to their pets and naturally have an emotional reaction to that pet's passing. That is entirely understandable," he wrote. "He is not going to discuss treatment histories of private parties with your newspaper."

A history of problems

Alta View's Yelp page has many people who say they are customers who give the clinic high praise, but there also are numerous stories of unhappy customers that echo what that Badea and Frimmel went through.

One former client reached by the Voice, Beata Szkop, said Ghumman had diagnosed her cat about four years ago for terminal kidney failure and he prescribed a regimen of tests and check-ups. Later, another veterinarian told her the frequent tests and visits prescribed by him had nothing to do with kidney treatment, she said.

"He performed so many unnecessary tests on my sick cat," she wrote to the Voice. "I (have to) question his medical knowledge and ethics as he overcharged me a lot."

In 2014, Ghumman was disciplined by the California Veterinary Medical Board for "negligence and/or incompetence" in treating Hallie, an 8-year-old cat that had to euthanized after he tried to treat it for bad breath.

Ghumman had originally examined Hallie in 2010, and he ordered blood and urine tests. But before the test results came back, he decided to perform a dental cleaning with various sedatives and anesthetics, according to the veterinary board's account of the incident. Those test results arrived the next day showing Hallie had severe kidney disease, meaning the drugs he administered could be dangerously toxic. The cat's kidneys failed, and she had to be put down less than a week later.

Hallie's medical records written by Ghumman conspicuously omitted how much of each drug was administered, and investigators later determined that he had falsified dates to cover his tracks. Ghumman later signed a statement admitting to his actions, which is now a public record.

In addition to operating his clinic, Ghumman had been operating an unlicensed online pharmacy, DiscountPetDrugs.com, which is now closed down. An investigation found that starting around 2008, he operated an unlicensed pharmacy out of a Sunnyvale warehouse, according to the state Veterinary Medical Board. His credit card records examined by detectives showed he had ordered about $2.4 million in drugs, including some highly restricted substances used for manufacturing methamphetamine. Some of these medicines were resold without prescriptions, proper labeling or storage, according to the veterinary board.

Mountain View police became involved in August 2011 after one of Alta View's former assistant veterinarians brought forward complaints that his medical license was being used by Ghumman without permission to purchase the large quantities of wholesale drugs. That veterinarian, Jit Virk, had worked at Alta View for only a few months, but he made a string of accusations to the police, alleging that Ghumman was using expired medicine and allowing an unlicensed stranger to conduct surgeries at the clinic.

Virk, who now works at a veterinarian in Marin County, briefly talked to the Voice and said that most of the medication being sold through the online pharmacy was being exported to other countries, admitting that he didn't know the particulars of this side business.

The police sought criminal charges against Ghumman, recommending he be charged with identity theft, a crime that could result in up to three years in jail. The Santa Clara County District Attorney's office prepared the case for trial in 2013, but the charges were later dropped. Basically, it became clear it would have been extremely difficult to make a case stick that could result in a conviction, said Jonathan Beardsley, deputy district attorney.

"There was reasonable doubt as to whether we could prove the one charge we had filed," he said. "There were questions as to whether we could prove the lack of consent as to (Virk's medical license)."

But while the DA did not pursue the case, Ghumman faced consequences from the state Board of Pharmacy as well as the Veterinary Medical Board. Following the complaints, both licensing agencies compiled dozens of charges for discipline against him and warned that he could lose his license. The pharmacy board issued fines totaling $65,000 for operating unlicensed pharmacies.

As for the Veterinary Board, on Dec. 10, 2013, Ghumman signed a statement admitting to all but one of the charges and agreed pay fines totaling about $20,000. He was able to continue as a practicing veterinarian, but his license was placed on probation for four years. Since 2013, his disciplinary records have been publicly available on the Consumer Affairs website.

Looking for justice

After their dog BooBoo's death last year, Frimmel and Badea came across the hefty caseload surrounding Ghumman's practice, and they realized their bad encounter was not unique.

They took the common step of any miffed consumer by posting a scathing one-star Yelp review, but that felt insufficient, they said. They later wrote a letter to Alta View seeking reimbursement for the treatment they now felt was superfluous.

The couple heard back from Alta View staff asking if they would come by to talk. Frimmel agreed to go, but when he arrived at the clinic he was met by an unfamiliar veterinarian.

This new vet, who introduced himself as Dr. Michael Sterns, gave repeated assurances that all the treatments administered by Ghumman were completely necessary, Frimmel said. Eventually, he offered a deal: they would get a refund if they would just sign a liability release, freeing Alta View and its veterinary staff from any future claims or licensing complaints. It included a non-disparagement clause.

"How could I sign this?" Frimmel described thinking. "I can't take this money and just shut up about what happened."

The liability release specified that by signing, Frimmel also would be surrendering his right to complain to the authorities. Asked about this, a spokesperson with the state Veterinary Board said licensed practitioners are prohibited from asking customers to sign away this right.

Scanning the document later, Frimmel noticed the form had inadvertently referenced another past pet owner who was apparently asked to sign a similar release. Badea said she was later able to track down this woman, and she confirmed the clinic offered her the same deal after her dog died in their care. Szkop, the woman who felt bilked after bringing her cat in for kidney problems, later told Badea that the clinic had offered her a similar deal.

Badea and Frimmel said they began reaching out to dozens of others who had posted angry complaints and began regularly corresponding and collecting stories about their treatment at Alta View. This turned into a campaign to get as many people as possible to file complaints to the state Veterinary Board.

Ghumman remains on probation until April of 2018, meaning that even a minor infraction could result in him permanently losing his license, said Joyia Emard, spokeswoman for the California Veterinary Medical Board.

"If a person is repeating the same things that got them in trouble in the first place, then that's pretty serious," she said. "The board takes these kind of issues very seriously."

Emard could not directly confirm whether Ghumman was currently under investigation; however she pointed out that any complaints that are submitted would be pursued. Badea and Frimmel say state officials have confirmed to them an investigation is underway and should be complete in the coming weeks.

Badea and her husband are insistent that they aren't out for revenge, but they say they don't want other pet owners to face similar treatment.

"We're not here for money -- for us, it's like screw this, we have to fight him," Badea said.

Comments

Posted by MyOpinion
a resident of Sylvan Park
2 hours ago
How is Ghumman still practicing at all? If you get probation for these violations what do you have to do to lose your license?
Negligence
Incompetence
Fraud/Deception in ordering Veterinary meds/supplies
Record keeping;
Deception in medical record(s)
Unlicensed out of state pharmacy practice
Internet dispensing of dangerous drug w/out Rx, w/out correct labeling, w/out a licensed pharmacist, & w/out Vet-Client relationship
False/Deceptive Advertising
Failure to comply with Cease and Desist order
Failure to account for dispensing controlled substances

Posted by S Ward
a resident of Slater
2 hours ago

We took our cat there over a decade ago. Something felt wrong, after paying thousands for chemo-therapy for "lymphoma" we took our cat for a second opinion. Our cat didn't have lymphoma, and we were sad that our cat underwent unnecessary (harsh) treatment. Our cat lived to 18, but, I am still sad that he had to go through such invasive treatment for nothing.

I always steer people away from Alta Vista.

Posted by Kim Ladin
a resident of Blossom Valley
2 hours ago

I feel so sorry for the people who lost their pets. But our experience at Alta View has been quite different. We received excellent care for our very ill cat from two different veterinarians at Alta View, including Dr. Ghumman. The staff and doctors there were very caring, and I believe they helped both prolong his life and keep him comfortable through kidney disease and pacreatitis.

Posted by Billy
a resident of Old Mountain View
2 hours ago

I never trusted this Vet. I took my cat Billy there a couple of times and I never felt comfortable when took my cat to the back room for tests. It is this gut feeling that makes you worry and pray for your cat. I changed to a different place. My advice to all animal parents is to make your own judgment and research, and never trust 100% what the vets are telling you and medicine prescribed, be on top of it and read everything with detail. Try to follow your gut feeling and connect very well with your animal in all areas, you know your animal more than anyone else. There used to be another animal clinic open for emergencies in Palo Alto by Middlefield road which I think it is closed now, I am not sure. I took my other cat there for emergency bcause my cat was retaining liquids and was not eating or peeing. According to the vet on duty, she said my cat had kidney failure and i had to make the decision to euthanize him that same night. It took me by surprise because he was perfectly fine 2 days before. I told her that I would take him home and wait for a few days. She then told me that I will be responsible for his suffering if my cat would start having seizures and suffering. At that moment of confusion, you just want your lovely pet to be ok and safe and out from suffering and you can easily make the HUGE mistake of euthanizing him. I made the decision to take him with me that night, and it was the best thing I could do. It resulted my cat had a urinary track infection and not a failure. That night I let him rest in a cozy place and gave him bits of water every hour. The next morning he started to urinate and let go of the water retention. He lived 6 more years and died from other decease and not from kidney failure. I learned from this experience, so when it was time to take Billy my bad gut feeling toward Alta View and Gumman was right and happy to listen to it on time and take action to change vets. I am sorry about Booboo . RIP

Posted by Maher
a resident of Martens-Carmelita
2 hours ago

Greed vs "First do no harm" is the abiding dichotomy in USA health practitioners', like Ghumman's decision processes. Scare tactics used to SELL incorrect solutions to incorrect diagnostics happen more often than they should, even in treatments of humans. The current Opioid epidemic is an example, with many M.D.'s doing the equivalent of Pontius Pilate's hand washing stance to dismiss their obligations of oversight needed to protect their patients.
This Alta View Vet hospital example is another clear evidence that self-monitoring of any group (doctors, Lawyers, financiers, etc) for standards or practice really doesn't work. The code of silence and buddyship kicks in; what is needed is arms-length public oversight to protect consumers from what is basically fraudulent practices.
I'm just fed up the the illusion of great health care in this country when so many stats prove that to be a silly, dangerous view. Many other countries have much better, more ethical processes than we do.

Posted by Kathleen Bylsma
a resident of Cuesta Park
1 hour ago

I had a bad experience there too. I brought my dog in to get a medicated bath. He was 14 years old and had skin problems. He died while he was there. I went there and he was dead on the floor with an IV. Before I left the vet charged me for the bath and IV and of course the "burial." I know they did the work, but it didn't feel right to charge me for the bath and IV. I paid and left, I was in no mood to argue about it. Several months later I got a puppy and went to another vet.

Posted by Otto_Maddox
a resident of Monta Loma
1 hour ago
Wait.. you mean to tell me a vet overcharged someone?

Say it aint so.

Please, vets screw people day in and day out. I've got a relative who was totally worked over by Adobe Clinic.

I don't play the game. Putting the animal to sleep is always an option and I let the vet know that up front. They are not going to drain my bank account.

And you know what? It works. I've talked vets down from a $1300 bill to $300.. and they still did all the same stuff they quoted for $1300.

You gotta take the emotions out of it or you'll get clobbered.

Posted by Krista
a resident of Old Mountain View
35 minutes ago

Not sure about all the negative publicity. Dr. Paul Ghumman has been my dog Molly's vet for over 3 years now, treating everything from tick/ flea control, vaccinations, broken molars, anxiety, arthritis and to most recent, inflammatory bowel syndrome. I knew things were bad. Molly is an 12 year old pittie mix, so cancer was a real possibility. One that scared me to pieces. Dr. Paul was very reassuring throughout the process. In the midst of all the anxiety and worry, these things remained constant: Dr. Paul's unwavering dedication to find the root cause of her condition and get her better, his genuine care, and avalibility to answer all my questions. He answered emails, phone calls on his days off, never once making me feel anything less but care. He presented facts and options for diagnosis and treatment, the rest was up to me.

We have lived in many cities and have seen multiple vets through the years but there's no one who stand out more than Dr. Ghumman and his staff.
- He truely cares
- His staff is wonderful and kind
- The clinic is fantastic
- Hours! Late evenings and weekends
- I never feel rushed

Forever grateful,
Krista, Phil and Molly

Posted by love my dog
a resident of Blossom Valley
14 minutes ago

I went to him many years ago with my yellow lab. He always took my dog in the back and asked me to stay in the reception area. When he had to talk to me he would not look at me directly, and always spoke to me in a hush hush tone in the back of reception area after the exam. I made the mistake of leaving my dog with him to dog sit for a holiday weekend. When I picked up my dog and took her home, she immediately drank 3 big bowls of water non stop. I then took her for a walk, and within 1 block she pooped 3 horse size poops. I called him and mentioned this to him, thinking she was not given any water nor let out to poop. He simply stated she was in an unfamiliar environment and that is normal. Barf . . . Through the years I thought it was just me, but now I know differently. I never went back to him, either for care or dogsitting.

Like this comment
Posted by Baltmer
a resident of Blossom Valley
6 minutes ago

While I am horrified at the actions of this vet and veterinary practice, Booboo's owners have some culpability. Why did they wait so long to pursue other vets for 2nd and 3rd opinions? If this were my dog I would have taken him to several vets to see whether I received the same diagnosis. Adobe is just up the street and there are well respected other practices all over the area. UCDavis Vet School and Hospital are 2 hours away by car with many certified subspecialty vets who are excellent.

People have to use their brains when dealing with their loved ones- human, canine and otherwise.

