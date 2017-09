It's bier, brezeln and bratwurst time. Redwood City's annual Bavarian-style celebration of Oktoberfest will take place this weekend (Sept. 21-24) at Courthouse Square.

The event will feature international music and dancing, "family-style" beer garden bench seating, traditional food and drinks, costumes and fun and games. Tickets are $18-$20 (including one drink and a commemorative stein) or $10-$12 for kids and designated drivers. Go to Oktoberfest.