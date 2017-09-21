Gunn student to present Ramayana retelling

Swati Goel, a sophomore at Gunn High School in Palo Alto, has written "Ravaan," a retelling of the ancient Indian epic the Ramayana from the point of view of the traditional villain (Ravaan, an evil demon king), with parallels to Shakespeare's "Macbeth." Goel will present a staged reading of this work, directed by Palo Alto Children's Theatre's Judge Luckey, with a cast made up of local teens, on Sept. 23 at 7 p.m. and Sept. 24 at 2 p.m. at the Cubberley Theatre, 400 Middlefield Road, Palo Alto. The staged reading will be accompanied by dance performances.

"Growing up as a second-generation American, it's been hard to stay in touch with my culture. That's why my family's one tradition, an annual Diwali party and reading of the Ramayana, is so important to me. With this play, I hope to convey some of that culture to the general community. In addition, writings have always been a passion of mine, and I loved developing a twist on the classic tale," Goel said in a press release.

Tickets are $15.