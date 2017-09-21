News

City prepares ambitious affordable-housing package

Fees, subsidies and new tools discussed to increase housing options

by Mark Noack / Mountain View Voice

Mountain View city leaders clearly want to take aim at the Bay Area's housing crisis, but first they need some more ammo.

Last week, the City Council held what might be called a brainstorming session to lay out a new strategy for using the city's limited resources for affordable housing. During the discussion, the council signaled support for a new aggressive campaign to promote housing growth that would require developers to supply more below-market-rate homes and pay higher fees, with the goal of creating more opportunities for home ownership.

Mountain View is already considered a standard-bearer for addressing regional housing woes, and council members signaled they are willing to go farther toward this goal. City officials discussed a full-court press for using public dollars to promote more housing, including possibly buying up existing apartments and renting them at a discount.

The good news is that Mountain View's brisk schedule of development is expected to fill the city's coffers with more money earmarked to further this goal. City staff estimated that by 2022 the city will have about $78 million in various subsidies to put toward affordable housing.

That sum is still a drop in the bucket when it comes to building apartments. Over the last six years, Mountain View has spent just under $50 million on affordable housing projects, which produced a total of 304 units.

But Mountain View is hardly alone in trying to tackle this problem. Santa Clara County voters last November approved a $950 million bond for housing projects. In recent days, the California Legislature passed several consequential housing bills meant to encourage residential growth.

Mountain View staff pitched a couple of ideas for using this expected revenue. One option calls for putting about $50 million toward building up to 400 new apartments for those earning about 60 percent of the median income (about $68,000 for a four-person household). Another idea is to build supportive housing intended mainly for the homeless, which would be more expensive but could be combined with funding from Santa Clara County's recent Measure A bond.

Renting an apartment in Mountain View continues to be unaffordable for many -- the median monthly cost for a two-bedroom apartment is $3,086, according to the staff report. Many housing advocates and experts say the root cause of these skyrocketing prices is a serious dearth of housing, caused by decades of limited growth.

On Tuesday, the University of California at Berkeley Institute of Governmental Studies released a statewide poll showing that 56 percent of state residents were considering moving out of California due to the cost of housing.

How much new housing would it take to drive down prices? City Housing Director Wayne Chen admitted that no one really knows the answer to that question. Nevertheless, he encouraged the council to consider affordable housing as an investment toward maintaining a diverse community.

"There's no study about how much more market supply would be needed so that the market becomes naturally more affordable," he said. "Most folks feel that it would need to be a large amount, but cities have to do whatever incremental steps to add to that supply."

In the past, government-subsidized housing was the refuge for the indigent. But these days, the pool of people seeking housing aid in the Bay Area continues to grow. Council members repeatedly emphasized they want to assist people with a range of incomes, even those who were relatively well-off, earning low six-figure salaries.

The council backed plans to broaden the scope of the city's below-market-rate housing program to include incomes as high as 120 percent of the regional median income (about $136,000 for a four-person household).

"Young people, we thought they didn't want to own a home, but actually it's so unaffordable it's not in the bailiwick," said Councilwoman Margaret Abe-Koga.

Currently, developers must build below-market-rate housing or pay in-lieu fees equal to 10 percent of the total number of units being constructed. Council members backed plans to notch up this requirement to 15 percent, or perhaps 20 percent.

For Mountain View to net those fees and affordable-housing units, the city would need to approve more high-end luxury apartments, Councilman Lenny Siegel acknowledged.

"Market-rate units generate fees and give us inclusionary units -- this is how you get the numbers of affordable units," he said.

In addition, many on the council said they want to encourage more subsidized-housing ownership opportunities. The city could provide help to potential homebuyers who meet the income eligibility requirement with funding for a down payment or cheaper mortgage. City staff suggested that private lenders may be willing to partner on some type of financing program. These subsidized homeowners could face some restrictions on how much equity they could gain or whom they could resell the property to.

To increase the number of homes for sale, council members said they want to find a way to make it easier to convert rental apartments into condominiums. This is a complicated maneuver that usually requires hefty modifications to the city's land-use maps. The council will revisit the issue at a future meeting.

The Sept. 12 discussion on affordable housing was a study session, meaning the council made no final decisions and gave only general direction to city staff on how to proceed. The various ideas favored by the council will be further investigated and discussed further in future meetings.

"We've got enough work here to keep (the housing department) and the city attorney busy for years to come," City Manager Dan Rich said.

Comments

Posted by Housing Needed
a resident of Sylvan Park
7 hours ago

How about relaxing the rules on Granny Units (ADUs) so people can rent out their garages and encourage granny units? Reduce permit fees even further and the reduce the crazy new house value that Santa Clara County uses to tax properties. It's crazy how cities in CA only care about relaxing rules for big developers but not as much effort to encourage more development by home owners.

Posted by Nonsense
a resident of Another Mountain View Neighborhood
7 hours ago

I've never understood why it becomes the developer's responsibility to provide low income housing to any community. Are doctors required to provide a certain percentage of their patients with below market fees? Are grocery stores required to provide a certain percentage of their customers with below market prices? Do clothing stores provide below market rate prices? Obviously I could go on...

Posted by The Business Man
a resident of Another Mountain View Neighborhood
4 hours ago
Ijn response to Nonsense

You said:”I’ve never understood why it becomes the developer's responsibility to provide low income housing to any community.”

Housing has been determined to be under heightened scrutiny due to the history of discrimination, and the critical needs that without housing, the likelihood of risk to the public safety of the citizens of the U.S. It has always been treated as a special market because of this. In fact, for the last 70 years, it has been assumed that it is the developers responsibility to provide low income housing. What has been occurring in the last 30 years is that developers have been chipping away at the special market rules. But this has resulted in a pendulum swing back to the increased rulemaking on the market. Thus the developers are being confronted with the rules getting stricter again.

“Are doctors required to provide a certain percentage of their patients with below market fees?”

In fact YES under the new rules established under the “Affordable Care Act” and participation with Medicare and Medicaid. I am sureprised you are not aware of it.

“Are grocery stores required to provide a certain percentage of their customers with below market prices?”

In fact they do because the market dictated it. It is called “Store-Brand” products. I again am very surprised that you are not aware of it.

“ Do clothing stores provide below market rate prices?”

Again, yes they do, if you ever buy from outlet stores or stores like Kmart or Kohls. These are products made for less prices to address the markets. This in fact is proof that your question already is moot.

It would appear that you are simply refusing to accept the real world, your questions seem to be already answered.

Posted by Nonsense
a resident of Another Mountain View Neighborhood
3 hours ago

@Business Man - Nonsense. The fact that lower priced items exist doesn't equate to grocery stores, clothing stores, etc. offering products, at a reduced rate and at a loss, to a select population (food stamp shoppers don't get to take 50% off their bill). Those lower priced items are available to all shoppers without "qualification". As in food, clothing, etc., there's a huge variation in prices of homes and locations too - that's different than having to build a home at a loss in a specific location to satisfy a city requirement to provide low income housing. And healthcare providers are refusing Obamacare patients in droves. There are very few providers that accept ACA and Medicaid plans. I am surprised you're not aware of it.

Posted by Robyn
a resident of another community
3 hours ago

Great, we get to pay for other peoples' homes along with our own. No doubt the bonds will increase our property tax, if passed.
And our property taxes and fees go up every year. What happened to economy of scale?
There is not space for garbage, parking, traffic. And the air is bad. Yet, the building continues and so does the deterioration of our quality of life.

Posted by Why.
a resident of Another Mountain View Neighborhood
3 hours ago

Low-income housing isn't what little Mountain View needs. Leave that to the big cities like San Jose. Mountain View does its best to support the lower income earners shown by the approved $15 minimum wage ordinance for 2018 and community assistance such as the day worker center. Until 2030 We need to focus on increasing the housing supply to create home owners instead of allowing corporations to gobble up every last square foot. I do not want to see a future of apartments and lease-only options... the American Dream of home ownership is still alive but out of reach due to lack of inventory. The housing prices are not the issue because the housing market prices itself.

Charging developers higher fees is great. Tax the heck out of any developer who proposes more apartments. Impose new municipal taxes on parking space and please stop unethical increasing of municipal property taxes. Yes, by all means tax the corporations as much as just stop burdening current home owners through new municipal property tax and assessments.

Property assessments are seriously out-of-hand are soon worse. All you need is to understand the quietly updated rezoning map on the city website to see how screwed newer property owners near approved re-developments are. Assessments will be done in neighborhoods with re-develoments in order to align the curb appeal of the neighborhood with the new construction. The city is about to force existing home owners to improve their home values by updating curb appeal. Then their property is going to be re-assesed for the improvements leading to paying higher property taxes.

Posted by Doug Pearson
a resident of Blossom Valley
1 hour ago

Why seems to have missed the whole difference between market value of homes and assessed value of homes. The latter is strictly controlled by Prop 13; assessed values do not go up by whim, but only in accord with the strict limits of Prop 13. Even additional property taxes, e.g., for school districts require a vote. Voters who live in the school district or other area of proposed tax get to vote but property owners who live in other areas (cities) don't.

Posted by Former Resident
a resident of another community
13 minutes ago

If you build it. They will come. Like Needle Park, this will make Mountain View a Mecca for the poor - good luck with that.

Posted by Goodbye North Bayshore
a resident of North Bayshore
10 minutes ago

Well, it was a nice dream. Say goodbye to the prospect of North Bayshore happening because Google's original vision is lost. City council continues to push pointless rhetoric for low-income housing and a family oriented Bayshore. City Council has creating so many new regulations that Google Campus is no longer a viable company plan. The approved 2019 reopening of Slater Elementary has contributed to the deviance of the original vision even further.

Signaled by a large land purchase and plans for a Downtown San Jose village, Google is likely making it their flagship office. San Jose has thousands of new housing units, less regulations and is already in the late stages of redevelopment. Not to mention the city is huge compared to little Mountain View. It is a viable option for Google's vision.

What a complete lack of focus from council who continues to push for pointless affordable housing when no home buyer or long-term resident is asking. The current rent-control ordinance is a straight joke. Leave these issues to the county please.

For now it looks to me Google Campus is out, Google Village is in.

Posted by @Goodbye
a resident of Gemello
3 minutes ago
That must be why Google is investing billions in new construction in the North Bayshore, including their first ever brand new, ground up Charleston East building.

I think Google likes Mountain View just fine. You know how you can tell? Because they keep spending money to make it better.

