City prepares ambitious affordable-housing package

Mountain View city leaders clearly want to take aim at the Bay Area's housing crisis, but first they need some more ammo.

Last week, the City Council held what might be called a brainstorming session to lay out a new strategy for using the city's limited resources for affordable housing. During the discussion, the council signaled support for a new aggressive campaign to promote housing growth that would require developers to supply more below-market-rate homes and pay higher fees, with the goal of creating more opportunities for home ownership.

Mountain View is already considered a standard-bearer for addressing regional housing woes, and council members signaled they are willing to go farther toward this goal. City officials discussed a full-court press for using public dollars to promote more housing, including possibly buying up existing apartments and renting them at a discount.

The good news is that Mountain View's brisk schedule of development is expected to fill the city's coffers with more money earmarked to further this goal. City staff estimated that by 2022 the city will have about $78 million in various subsidies to put toward affordable housing.

That sum is still a drop in the bucket when it comes to building apartments. Over the last six years, Mountain View has spent just under $50 million on affordable housing projects, which produced a total of 304 units.

But Mountain View is hardly alone in trying to tackle this problem. Santa Clara County voters last November approved a $950 million bond for housing projects. In recent days, the California Legislature passed several consequential housing bills meant to encourage residential growth.

Mountain View staff pitched a couple of ideas for using this expected revenue. One option calls for putting about $50 million toward building up to 400 new apartments for those earning about 60 percent of the median income (about $68,000 for a four-person household). Another idea is to build supportive housing intended mainly for the homeless, which would be more expensive but could be combined with funding from Santa Clara County's recent Measure A bond.

Renting an apartment in Mountain View continues to be unaffordable for many -- the median monthly cost for a two-bedroom apartment is $3,086, according to the staff report. Many housing advocates and experts say the root cause of these skyrocketing prices is a serious dearth of housing, caused by decades of limited growth.

On Tuesday, the University of California at Berkeley Institute of Governmental Studies released a statewide poll showing that 56 percent of state residents were considering moving out of California due to the cost of housing.

How much new housing would it take to drive down prices? City Housing Director Wayne Chen admitted that no one really knows the answer to that question. Nevertheless, he encouraged the council to consider affordable housing as an investment toward maintaining a diverse community.

"There's no study about how much more market supply would be needed so that the market becomes naturally more affordable," he said. "Most folks feel that it would need to be a large amount, but cities have to do whatever incremental steps to add to that supply."

In the past, government-subsidized housing was the refuge for the indigent. But these days, the pool of people seeking housing aid in the Bay Area continues to grow. Council members repeatedly emphasized they want to assist people with a range of incomes, even those who were relatively well-off, earning low six-figure salaries.

The council backed plans to broaden the scope of the city's below-market-rate housing program to include incomes as high as 120 percent of the regional median income (about $136,000 for a four-person household).

"Young people, we thought they didn't want to own a home, but actually it's so unaffordable it's not in the bailiwick," said Councilwoman Margaret Abe-Koga.

Currently, developers must build below-market-rate housing or pay in-lieu fees equal to 10 percent of the total number of units being constructed. Council members backed plans to notch up this requirement to 15 percent, or perhaps 20 percent.

For Mountain View to net those fees and affordable-housing units, the city would need to approve more high-end luxury apartments, Councilman Lenny Siegel acknowledged.

"Market-rate units generate fees and give us inclusionary units -- this is how you get the numbers of affordable units," he said.

In addition, many on the council said they want to encourage more subsidized-housing ownership opportunities. The city could provide help to potential homebuyers who meet the income eligibility requirement with funding for a down payment or cheaper mortgage. City staff suggested that private lenders may be willing to partner on some type of financing program. These subsidized homeowners could face some restrictions on how much equity they could gain or whom they could resell the property to.

To increase the number of homes for sale, council members said they want to find a way to make it easier to convert rental apartments into condominiums. This is a complicated maneuver that usually requires hefty modifications to the city's land-use maps. The council will revisit the issue at a future meeting.

The Sept. 12 discussion on affordable housing was a study session, meaning the council made no final decisions and gave only general direction to city staff on how to proceed. The various ideas favored by the council will be further investigated and discussed further in future meetings.

"We've got enough work here to keep (the housing department) and the city attorney busy for years to come," City Manager Dan Rich said.