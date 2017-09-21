Blockbuster housing bills headed for passage

Much like in Mountain View, for state lawmakers in Sacramento this year the big focus has been on housing. More than 130 bills on housing were drafted in the state capitol this year.

Last week marked the end of the legislative session, and state lawmakers approved some landmark housing bills that are expected to dramatically promote residential growth. The legislation still needs the signature of Gov. Jerry Brown to become law, but that is widely expected because he has already signaled his support.

"We are thrilled that the State Legislature passed a comprehensive package of bills to create more affordable homes and respond to the serious lack of housing supply,” wrote Pilar Lorenzana, deputy director of the housing advocacy group SV@Home.

Here are some of the major bills approved by the legislature:

Senate Bill 2 -- This legislation by San Diego state Sen. Toni Atkins would create a permanent affordable-housing fund by levying a new document-recording fee on some real-estate transactions. This new fund is expected to collect around $300 million annually for housing projects.

Senate Bill 3 -- South Bay state Sen. Jim Beall's legislation proposes to take out $4 billion in bonds to go toward subsidized housing projects. This proposal would be placed on a state voter initiative for the November 2018 election. It would need two-thirds of voters to support it to pass.

Senate Bill 35 -- This bill by San Francisco state Sen. Scott Wiener would streamline land-use approvals, especially in areas where local elected leaders have opposed new housing development. Housing proposals that meet local zoning, affordability and environmental rules would be fast-tracked for approval. This bill was opposed by cities across the state (including Mountain View) for undermining local land-use authority.

Assembly Bill 1505 -- by state Assemblyman Richard Bloom of Santa Monica allows local governments to force developers to add some affordable housing to their market-rate projects. Previously in a court ruling known as the Palmer decision, developers were allowed to pay an in-lieu fee instead of building subsidized housing.

--Mark Noack