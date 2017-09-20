Council backs plan for pot shops in Mountain View

Calling it a sensible approach to a drug that's legal and widely accepted in the Bay Area, Mountain View City Council members unanimously agreed Tuesday night to start work on city regulations that would allow recreational marijuana stores to open up in the city.

At a Sept. 19 study session, council members overwhelmingly supported looking into "suitable locations" for the sale of recreational and medical marijuana both of which share the same licensing and regulations under new state laws as well as a local framework for permitting marijuana sales in Mountain View.

City Council members also showed interest in a ballot measure imposing an additional tax on pot sales, which could pump millions of dollars into the city's coffers each year.

Mayor Ken Rosenberg said Mountain View residents spoke loud and clear last November that they favored legalizing recreational marijuana, and it would be odd for the city to ban marijuana sales and expect other cities in the region to meet the demand. Election results showed that more than two-thirds of the city's voters supported the Adult Use of Marijuana Act (AUMA), also known as Proposition 64.

"Mountain View is known for its leadership on all sorts of issues, and I don't see why we shouldn't be on this issue as well," Rosenberg said.

Vice Mayor Lenny Siegel said marijuana sales present an "opportunity" to breathe new life into the city's brick-and-mortar retail industry, which has struggled to stay afloat in Mountain View because of high costs. The city needs to move away from the idea that marijuana use is a crime, he said, and look at zoning recreational pot shops along major commercial districts including the downtown corridor, the San Antonio Shopping Center and stretches of El Camino Real.

"To me, this is something that people should be able to go to after their dinner and dessert in downtown Mountain View," he said. "It's socially acceptable in this area and we shouldn't pretend otherwise."

Finding a suitable locale for marijuana retailers shouldn't be a big deal, said Mountain View resident Serge Bonte. He said a marijuana store would be perfectly acceptable in any location where it's okay to have a gun shop, a liquor store or any businesses that sells alcohol, tobacco or e-cigarettes.

"I don't know why we should be stigmatizing something that's going to be regulated even more than tobacco or liquor," he said.

Under the AUMA, the state is required to put together regulations for the fledgling recreational marijuana industry by Jan. 1, 2018, and begin issuing licenses the next day. State officials are currently going through an "emergency rule-making process" for its regulatory licensing structure, which is expected to be completed later this year likely the first week of December. Unless cities and counties have regulations or prohibitions in place by Jan. 1, these state rules would be the sole regulations governing marijuana businesses.

Given the tight timeline and the potential for a months-long lapse in local control, City Council members agreed to impose a temporary moratorium on recreational pot businesses in Mountain View while city staff work on regulations and changes to land use designations. The council is expected to vote on a 45-day moratorium later this fall, which can be extended for either one or two years.

Throughout the meeting, council members acknowledged that marijuana sales are already happening in the city, and will continue regardless of whether they are allowed under city laws. Councilwoman Pat Showalter said that regulating the processing and sale of marijuana at least gives the city some control over the quality and safety of the product, and should avert situations where people unwittingly purchase marijuana laced with other drugs.

"If we pretend (marijuana) hasn't been legalized, I think we're kind of shirking our responsibility," she said.

Sean Kali-rai, a Fremont resident and a lobbyist for the local cannabis industry, said there are dispensaries already selling pot in the South Bay and the Peninsula including one in Mountain View and that the city needs to follow the footsteps of San Jose and find ways to responsibly regulate the sales.

"You have 16 illegal retail delivery companies in the city (of Mountain View), they're making sales," Kali-rai said. "You don't know what they're selling, you don't know who they're selling to. You don't know the quality of the product, whether it's tested or not. You aren't getting any of the revenue, and your police department is having to dealing with the consequences."

Marijuana sales under the AUMA are subject to an excise and a cultivation tax, but all of that money goes directly to the state. In order for Mountain View to reap the benefits from pot sales on a local level, the city would need to seek voter approval by placing a tax measure on the ballot. The November 2018 election would likely be the earliest time for such a ballot measure, said City Manager Dan Rich.

Council members were less interested in allowing commercial cultivation of marijuana in the city, if only because it doesn't really make sense in a small city with limited outdoor space and land values that are cost-prohibitive. Siegel said he had no problem prohibiting cultivation because it doesn't make any sense for Mountain View.

Marijuana delivery services, on the other hand, are not only feasible in Mountain View but already taking place. Councilman Chris Clark argued it would be unrealistic for the city to put a one- or two-year ban on deliveries, which would be tough to enforce and could clash with permitted sales in neighboring cities. He suggested that the city pass a separate 45-day moratorium specifically on delivery services that can be lifted once California unveils its state-wide regulations on marijuana businesses later this year.

The City Council took a similar step late last year, when it agreed to drop its moratorium on outdoor marijuana cultivation for personal use, essentially ceding regulatory control to the wording in the AUMA. Mountain View residents are allowed to grow up to six marijuana plants, provided they are in a "locked space" and out of public view.