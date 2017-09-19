Woman arrested for alleged attack on concert security

A San Jose woman was arrested Saturday after she allegedly punched a security officer during the Florida Georgia Line concert at Shoreline Amphitheatre, according to police.

Concert security staff told police that the attack occurred around 8:30 p.m. within the medical area of the venue, and that the woman allegedly hit one of the security guards in the face unprovoked, according to police spokeswoman Katie Nelson.

THe victim, who had a swollen eye, said he was attempting to help the woman, later identified as 33-year-old Jennifer Gagliardo, because she appeared to be in distress. Officers say Gagliardo appeared to be heavily intoxicated, and was "aggressive" with Mountain View police as well, yelling at officers and refusing to sit down, Nelson said.

Gagliardo was arrested on battery and public intoxication charges and was booked into Santa Clara County jail. A man who was accompanying Gagliardo at the concert also appeared to be heavily intoxicated, and was arrested for public intoxication, Nelson said.