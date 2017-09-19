News

Uploaded: Tue, Sep 19, 2017, 8:33 pm

Police target RVs on Crisanto Avenue

Sewage leaks spur towing of some vehicles that are being lived in, police say

by Mark Noack / Mountain View Voice

Crisanto Avenue, home to the city's largest makeshift encampment of people living out of their cars, was a tense scene on Tuesday afternoon as a large team of police officers began towing vehicles for violating city rules.

Witnesses said the operation began around 1 p.m as officers cordoned off parts of the street to allow tow trucks to begin removing the vehicles.

Two of the RVs were towed away because they were leaking sewage from their septic tanks, according to Mountain View Police spokeswoman Katie Nelson. In recent days city workers had tested some puddles of suspicious liquid around some motorhomes, and they confirmed that the vehicles' wastewater tanks were leaking, she said.

The people living inside the vehicles were warned on two occasions last week, Nelson said.

“This is obviously a serious environmental concern,” Nelson said. “They chose to ignore (our warnings) and we had no choice but to tow them out.”

Three other vehicles being used for housing along Crisanto were also cited for violating the city's parking rules requiring them to move every 72 hours, Nelson said. She could not immediately confirm whether those vehicles were towed away.

People living along Crisanto who spoke to the Voice said the city has never before taken such a sweeping enforcement action against them. Members of the nearby Day Worker Center said an adolescent girl came in sobbing because her family's home was being hauled away while her mother was out working.

In recent days, residents said police officers have been warning them that they were receiving complaints of crimes, including drug use and prostitution. Nelson said the Tuesday operation had nothing to do with those alleged crimes.

On Friday afternoon, campers along Crisanto say they noticed a city parking enforcement officer marking tires along the street.

“We honestly don't want to be here, but the rent is too much,” said Will Valdez, a 20-year-old who lives with his mother and three siblings in the area. “I'm upset -- I'm pretty sure that the police have better things to do than this.”

A former nurse who lost her Morgan Hill home in 2008, Julie West said she has been living out of a trailer for the last two years. On Tuesday afternoon, she received a phone call that her home was being hauled away, and she raced back to find it gone.

Many of West's possessions were strewn along the curbside, and she fumed that police officers had cut the locks on her storage containers. It would cost at least $500 to get her trailer back, she said.

“I have no place to live now. Where am I supposed to go? If I get murdered or raped, what's going to happen?” she said. “I'm not a failure or a junkie or a criminal, but that's how I feel like we're being treated.”

Crisanto Avenue has become the epicenter for the city's growing homeless population. Many of the people living out of their vehicles say they have local jobs, but housing remains unaffordable in the area.

Mountain View city officials say they have tried to create a stronger network of social services to aid the growing numbers of homeless living out of their vehicles, but they say solving the problem is beyond any one city's capacity.

