Uploaded: Mon, Sep 18, 2017, 7:51 am

Autumn-like weather expected this week

 

Before summer officially becomes fall on Friday, autumn-like weather will make its way this week to the San Francisco and Monterey bay areas, National Weather Services officials said today.

Cooler and crisp air will move into the area today with temperatures dropping further on Wednesday.

Temperatures midweek may get as low as the upper 30s in some areas with 40s expected in many areas, weather officials said.

Each cold front will bring with it breezy conditions. A light frost is possible by Thursday morning in interior hills and mountains.

Weather officials said each front may bring some slight rain to the North Bay.

— Bay City News Service

Posted by Linda
a resident of Rengstorff Park
3 hours ago

It is about time we got some Autumn weather!! It has been much too hot. This cool weather is a blessing. Whoopie!

Posted by Jen
a resident of Another Mountain View Neighborhood
3 hours ago

Oh no, too soon!. It will be much too cold. The hot Summer temps have been such a blessing. Sad!

Posted by Maher
a resident of Martens-Carmelita
2 hours ago

I love this prediction. This recent "dog days" summer in September was unlike anything I've ever experienced vav high heat mixed with high humidity. AND I was born in Omaha (temps in 100's each summer) and lived for years in DC (which in diplomatic circles is considered semi-tropical !) and I visited Singapore for a month (which is equatorial). I live without AC and don't usually miss it here in Bay Area but this year I was dripping wet from sweat while trying to sleep at night or do the simplist chore in the house???!!! Glad it is over but suspect this pattern will recur despite global warming deniers who can't handle the truth.

