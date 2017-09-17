News

Uploaded: Sun, Sep 17, 2017, 1:20 pm

El Camino Hospital unveils price calculator

 

by Stephanie Lee / Mountain View Voice

El Camino Hospital has launched an online price estimator tool aimed at improving quality and cost transparency for its patients, according to hospital officials.

El Camino Hospital's price calculator provides cost estimates for 80 medical services and procedures. The tool allows for people to see the price of a service or procedure, with or without health insurance.

"We wanted to offer an online tool that people could conveniently and easily access to obtain a personalized out-of-pocket cost estimate based on their insurance benefits," according to Iftikhar Hussain, chief financial officer of El Camino Hospital.

The hospital spent a year making the calculator, launching the pilot version in May. The hospital is dedicating the next few months to revising and improving the estimator. The public can expect to see more services added in the future, including more surgical procedures.

"Since the pilot, we have made several improvements and created a mechanism for feedback," Hussain said.

Hussain said the price estimator is part of the hospital's larger strategy of measuring quality of patient care and safety, which is frequently reviewed through public committee meetings.

"Our Quality Committee meetings are public and their meeting materials are posted online," Hussain wrote in an email.

