The third-annual Tuolumne River Film Festival, featuring short films from the Wild and Scenic Film Festival, live music, ice cream and more, will be held Sunday, Sept. 17, 6:30-9 p.m. at Menlo Atherton Performing Arts Center, 55 Middlefield Road, Atherton.

All proceeds benefit the environmental nonprofit Tuolumne River Trust. Tickets are $10 in advance and $15 at the door. Go to TRF.