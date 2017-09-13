News

Uploaded: Wed, Sep 13, 2017, 11:34 am

Crime briefs: Loud music prompts homeless man's arrest

 

by Kevin Forestieri / Mountain View Voice

Loud music prompts homeless man's arrest

Police arrested a 52-year-old transient man on suspicion of public intoxication Sunday night after he was allegedly playing loud music in his vehicle in the San Antonio Shopping Center area.

Officers approached the man, who was parked on the 2500 block of El Camino Real, after receiving noise complaints around 12:30 a.m. on Sept. 10. Officers say the man allegedly appeared to be "heavily intoxicated," and detained the man for being drunk in public, according to police spokeswoman Katie Nelson.

While he was being transferred into the custody of the Santa Clara County Sheriff's Office at the jail, Harris allegedly threatened to harm a Mountain View police officer, prompting police to book him on charges of threatening an officer, Nelson said.

Although Harris was determined to be homeless, there was no indication that he was living out of his vehicle, Nelson said. Officers decided to detain the man, in part, because they were concerned he might try to drive somewhere while under the influence. Harris also told officers no one else was with him or could take care of him during his alleged intoxicated state, Nelson said.

YMCA locker theft

A woman is claiming that her wallet was stolen from a locker at YMCA earlier this week, despite no clear signs that the locker was broken into, according to police.

The woman, a Mountain View resident, told police that her wallet was taken from the locker on Sunday, Sept. 10, sometime between noon and 12:30 p.m. at the YMCA across the street from El Camino Hospital. The lockers have keypads with PIN numbers, and there was no sign of damage, according to police spokeswoman Katie Nelson.

No suspect information is available, Nelson said.

