Committee shifts gears, backs earlier start date to rent control

Dueling lawsuits have been filed to settle whether law took effect in December or April

by Mark Noack / Mountain View Voice

For an issue that has dominated several meetings and spawned several lawsuits, a final resolution came rather swiftly on Monday night. At its Sept. 11 meeting, the Mountain View Rental Housing Committee unanimously agreed to establish Dec. 23, 2016 as the official start date of the city's new rent-control program.

The vote was 5-0, with Tom Means absent and alternate Julian Pardo de Zela filling in.

The decision sets an earlier date backed by tenant advocates for the start of a citywide rollback on rents for about 15,000 affected apartments. Potentially, this action could open the door for eligible tenants to seek compensation for four months of higher rents.

Measure V, the rent-control law passed by Mountain View voters in November, explicitly states it was to take effect on Dec. 23, 2016. But its implementation was blocked at the eleventh hour by a lawsuit filed by the California Apartment Association. The suspension was ultimately lifted by court order on April 5, and the case was dropped. Afterward, city officials informally advised landlords to treat April 5 as the law's effective date.

As tenant-advocate attorneys raised complaints that the city was skirting the law's December start date, the Rental Housing Committee decided to bring the matter back before a judge. City attorneys had advised the committee to endorse the Dec. 23 date, but the committee was split on the issue. Instead members decided to file a lawsuit to ask a judge to settle the matter. Not long afterward, two more lawsuits were filed by tenant advocates that essentially asked the same question, using different legal channels.

Although the committee had already voted on the effective date, the issue was brought back for a second time at Monday night's meeting with no explanation for why it was being revisited. Speaking at the meeting, Joshua Howard of the California Apartment Association urged committee members not to rehash a decision they had already made.

"I don't understand why we're going through this Groundhog Day exercise today, when you as a body have already acted," he said. "Trying to interpret (this) is a job best left to the courts."

But as soon as the public-comment period wrapped up, Committee Chairwoman Vanessa Honey immediately made a motion to set Dec. 23 as the official start. Her motion was quickly voted on with no discussion or comments by the committee members.

According to the agenda, the committee had discussed the lawsuits for about an hour with its attorneys in a confidential, closed-door session prior to its regular meeting.

Comments

15 people like this
Posted by Shame
a resident of Old Mountain View
17 hours ago
Shame is a registered user.

How much time and money has been wasted because the pro-landlord majority on the housing committee has been refusing to uphold the city charter?

Why did City Council decide to stack the committee, and what will they do to rectify this situation?

Recall Matichak, Abe-Koga, and McAlister!

32 people like this
Posted by Hilarious...
a resident of North Whisman
17 hours ago

Hilarious that tenants have funds to hire lawyers rather than payingmarket rate rents.

33 people like this
Posted by BOB P
a resident of Another Mountain View Neighborhood
16 hours ago

Stacked deck or not, it amounts to a theft of property rights for the land lords. Say hello to declining neighborhoods and property rights.

9 people like this
Posted by The Business Man
a resident of Another Mountain View Neighborhood
16 hours ago
The Business Man is a registered user.

In response to Hilarious you said:

"Hilarious that tenants have funds to hire lawyers rather than paying market rate rents."

No one paid anything for the attorney, it was done Pro Bono. So your criticism is misdirected.

In response to Bob P you said:

"Stacked deck or not, it amounts to a theft of property rights for the land lords. Say hello to declining neighborhoods and property rights."

No rights are taken, you know that. The owners still own the property whatever the situation is regarding market regulation.

In fact these owners had plenty of chances to “MANAGE” their property, but “CHOSE” not to do so, just understand that when the ballot “Measure V” was in the signature collecting stage, the landlords were given a heads up by the CAA it was likely to be adopted.

This was the time for the property owners of Mountain View to “MANAGE” their properties by having them reassessed in value and renegotiate their mortgages. Thus radically lowering their “expenses” proactively, which would have resulted in greatly improved profits. Or more importantly would have given them the ability to lower rents thus preventing the passage of Measure V in the first place. Why, because they chose not "MANAGE" their properties against all realistic expectations. They expected that the measure would not pass.

This did not happen, thus much higher risk and cost was chosen by these people. Why, because they chose to not “MANAGE” their properties against all realistic expectations.

When the election was in play they could have done this, but they did not, thus much higher risk and cost was chosen by these people. Why, because they chose to not “MANAGE” their properties against all realistic expectations. They relied on the CAA to prevent passage of the measure.

When it passed they could have done this, but they did not, thus much higher risk and cost was chosen by these people. Why, because they chose to not “MANAGE” their properties against all realistic expectations. They relied on the CAA to prevent enforcement of the measure via a constitutional challenge in court. Which in effect failed in Richmond and Mountain View miserably.

Now they complain that they are being run out of business. THEY HAD THE OPPORTUNITIES TO “MANAGE” THEIR PROPERTIES TO MITIGATE THEIR LOSSES BUT CHOSE NOT TO DO SO.

When one stood up to the RHC yesterday claiming 100% leveraging of his apartment investment, that meant not one dollar of “HIS” money was spent on the investment. The down payment was made from other people’s money. I am surprise he said this and then said he is losing the cost of investment. His cost was only the operating expense and the mortgage payments under his own testimony. This person simply didn’t understand what was “HIS” expenses versus his “INVESTORS” expenses given he leveraged the entire cost.

Why are these people choosing to take these actions, when simple independent research would indicate potential devastating consequences? I just do not understand.

11 people like this
Posted by Hmm
a resident of Monta Loma
14 hours ago

All this rent control is noting but BS. Once the tenets leave, or their lease is up, the landlord has no obligation to rent out his property and the tenet will need to leave. Then after some modification the landlord can raise the price to current rates. So there are ways around Communist type laws.

Some landlords will sell to developers, and they will really screw people with the new rents. People will be wondering what happened to the cheaper rental units. Well let me tell you.

Some landlords won't do any major work in upkeep, since there won't be enough money. People will live there for 20-30 yrs, place will go to hell, roaches and bed bugs will be on the rise, leaking pipes wont get repaired. My parents had a rental unit in a communist state and that is what happens. So don't think i'm making this up, or trying to scare people. People, socialistic/communistic is the wrong way to go, it ruins peoples will to succeed. That's why my folks decided to leave such a backwards country. We walked/sneaked across the guarded boarders to leave. And yes, we waited in line to become American citizens. I have no sympathy for those that brake the law and enter this country illegally. Communism is like the unions, only wanting to better themselves off the hard labor of others while doing little or nothing to deserve their pay. Problem is that the unions have taken over California govt. So our government officials do not work for the people anymore, but for the unions. It's the unions that blew the retirement funds and medical funds for the state workers, but they won't tell you that, they instead will force you to pay more in taxes for things in order to cover there mistakes. Has anyone noticed the increases in taxes lately? And you wonder why? Or how the groceries we buy are like 1/4 smaller in size than before?

So I hear Apple is going to open their new facility in Cupertino and I've also heard that Google is no longer planing on opening there facility here in Mt. View, but looking at SJ instead.

In the end, capitalistic ways will continue to lead the economy, no matter how man wants to control it. The free economy is an engine that leads itself.

This will probably be removed because I spoke the truth and some people don't want the truth to be know.

8 people like this
Posted by LOL
a resident of Another Mountain View Neighborhood
13 hours ago

@Business Man - you think when rent control hits you can just renegotiate your mortgage with the bank? That they'll be willing to share the loss in value with the owner? On what planet have you been doing business, man?

6 people like this
Posted by The Business Man
a resident of Another Mountain View Neighborhood
13 hours ago
The Business Man is a registered user.

WARNING LONG POST BUT WITH RELEAVANT CITATIONS, BUT VERY EDUCATIONAL

In response to LOL you said:

“@Business Man - you think when rent control hits you can just renegotiate your mortgage with the bank? That they'll be willing to share the loss in value with the owner? On what planet have you been doing business, man?”

When it comes to the mortgage banks, the one thing they want to avoid is a foreclosed property. Please read the following:

“3 Reasons Lenders Want to Avoid Foreclosures

Lenders want to avoid foreclosures just as much as the borrower. Banks make mortgages for one reason only: the money. The lenders are in it for the money, and if you foreclose, then they have lost money on that home. Banks are not in the market of owning and selling homes, and they do not want it to come to that. That is why many lenders are willing to work with borrowers who are possibly going to foreclose. They can offer loan modifications and allow short sales, both which can prevent a foreclosure, and keep the lenders making money.

1. Profits

A lender who grants you a mortgage is going to make a lot of money in interest over the life of the loan. The first ten to fifteen years of a loan is almost entirely interest. If you foreclose, they will miss out on all of that interest. They also will likely not get back what they originally lent to you. Especially in today's market where many homes are worth less than the mortgage balance, the lender will likely not regain their initial investment. Plus, if you are not making payments to the lender, there is less money for them to lend to the next customer. So again, they will lose out on money they could have made on another borrower. So, there are several ways the bank loses money all on one person foreclosing on their home.

2. Upkeep of the Home

Once a foreclosure has taken place, now the lender owns the home. They are responsible for the property and keeping it up until it can be sold. This may mean heating the place to avoid pipe bursts, winterizing the property and caring for lawn maintenance to avoid a homeowners association conflict. There is a lot of work involved with keeping a home while it is vacant and the lender does not want that responsibility. Multiply that by hundreds and thousands of homes the lender may have to care for due to foreclosure.

3. Selling the Home

Once a foreclosure is finalized and the home is vacant, the lender has to begin the process of selling the home. They often use a real estate agent and have to list the home. They may have to make repairs so the house is up to codes. A buyer will want a good deal since it is a foreclosure, so the bank will often have to take a large loss on the property. Plus they have to pay all of the fees associated with sale, and the buyer will likely want some of their costs covered. Adding this to all of the other losses the lender will take over the course of a foreclosure, and you can see why they want to avoid them at all costs.”( Web Link)

This is the real truth. No Mortgage bank wants to be stuck with any property and will take many measures to avoid the lender from defaulting on a mortgage. Of course, this information is not desirable to those arguing against rent controls because it invalidates a major argument against it. LOL does not want you to understand this, maybe because it is not good for LOL’s financial interests.

Also if you read this:

How to Avoid Foreclosure by Reducing Your Mortgage?

When times get tough, it is no wonder that many homeowners have to take out second mortgages on their homes, and even home equity loans. Sometimes homeowners choose to take on additional mortgage obligations even in good times in order to gain funds for home improvement projects, business ventures or the like.

Faced with all of these obligations, making monthly payments on these loans can be quite a financial burden. Many people wonder, faced with these difficulties, how to avoid foreclosure or selling their home. In almost every situation, it is best to stay current with the first loan on your home and delay or make reduced payments on the subsequent loans. Usually only the first and second home loan providers have the ability to foreclose on your home….

Is Your Loan Unsecured?

Many people become frustrated by to the process involved with determining whether a loan is unsecured or not. However, despite how complicated it may seem, finding out whether or not your loans are unsecured is an easy process. The hardest step is determining how much your home is worth.

You can easily hire a real estate broker to help you determine the value of your home. Then, you subtract the amount remaining on your first mortgage from this value. IF YOU COME OUT AHEAD (MEANING THAT YOUR HOME IS WORTH MORE THAN THE REMAINING DEBT ON THE FIRST MORTGAGE), YOUR LOAN IS STILL SECURED. HOWEVER, IF YOUR HOME IS WORTH LESS THAN THE AMOUNT REMAINING ON YOUR MORTGAGE, THEN YOUR LOAN IS UNSECURED AND YOUR LENDER WILL LIKELY NOT PURSUE FORECLOSURE IF YOU STOP MAKING PAYMENTS. (Web Link)

So please tell the truth to the readers? Your critiques on their face appear to be inaccurate. If the current value of the property is less than the original property value, it is now an unsecured loan. Unsecured loans under LLC rules are able to be erased during bankruptcy. That means the bank will lose the entire mortgage. That is something the bank will simply take any measures necessary to prevent. Why do you not know this?

4 people like this
Posted by the_punnisher
a resident of North Whisman
12 hours ago
the_punnisher is a registered user.

On the Google issue: They are building a BOULDER, CO campus. The housing market nearby is healthy and strong. For the same money you get back from your security deposit,you can pay the down and for the money you paid for RENT can easily pay down the mortgage ON YOUR NEW HOME! Google is encouraging all of their employees to work at Boulder. All the same recreational perks and you don't have to drive to Tahoe to enjoy them. ( you COULD drive to Vail if you wanted to relive the high prices and are nostalgic for them )
That is the proper way to deal with the housing issue.
Mr Business Man, you have been correct on this issue. You get an " attaboy " on this issue. Just don't get the " Oh S##t " moment ( 10 Oh S##ts to every attaboy ) that is the usual ratio that Engineers deal with all the time.

To put this issue on a worldwide prospective, this out migration of smart people becomes the downfall of many Communist or Socialist States. You can see why the Berlin Wall was created. The same for NK and SK. Fat Boy has to keep his people from escaping. Russia and China had control of their " workers paradise " propaganda.

Is California a " workers paradise? Pack up your belongings, fill the tank of your vehicle, get on I-80, go South on I-25 until you get on the outskirts of F. Collins, Loveland ( HP has a BIG facility in Loveland ) or stop in Longmont and Boulder.

That is a simple way to flee the West Coast, until the borders are closed by using the fruit inspection stations to stop California citizens.

Many property and business owners are leaving to get their money's worth of more stable investments. Since BART did not complete the loop they promised, you have both Caltrain and the VTA failures in it's place. Hey, I've returned to do several IT jobs and realize the important changes are " too little and too late " for the SFBA.
All the grade crossing issues would have been solved 40 years ago. The bicycle commute problem would have been solved too. Just look at the Denver Metro RTD Light Rail and Bus system.

These are the type of places that are seeing a steady Eastward migration. You don't have to get a degree in Economics to see this steady " Enough is Enough " is the same thing that has happened throughout Human History.

2 people like this
Posted by the_punnisher
a resident of North Whisman
12 hours ago
the_punnisher is a registered user.

Both of my children bought foreclosed HUD homes. Much of the work to get them up to code levels is shoddy and wasn't done properly. My first daughter has been having code issues on the front yard ( xeriscaping not finished ) and the plumbing just fell apart with some water damage.
My second daughter narrowly escaped and her husband brave the flames to get my daughter and 14 month granddaughter out.
The cause of the fire? the electrician only did the necessary code wiring and the work done may have contributed to the kitchen stove catching fire which spread to the roof and dining room.

In this case, My father-in-law took the assessed value ( rose from the California immigrants ) and did a re-financed loan THREE MONTHS AGO.

Since the coverage was complete and comprehensive, the inspections done might not make the house a total loss. We may have an interesting 6 months.

11 people like this
Posted by LOL
a resident of Old Mountain View
12 hours ago

Here comes the_punnisher again, doing his advertisements for Colorado. Is your sales pitch that your kids were almost burned alive in a poorly made house in Colorado? You might want to workshop that a bit.

Email Town Square Moderator      


Like this comment
Posted by swissik
a resident of another community
10 hours ago

Punnisher I appreciate and understand your comments, thank you for writing them. It is, to say the least, concerning how this state has deteriorated in all ways, education being just one area that is deplorable. As Margaret Thatcher famously said "socialism works until it runs out of other people's money" (I am paraphrasing).

5 people like this
Posted by LOL
a resident of Old Mountain View
10 hours ago

swissik, put simply for you, education in California has been deteriorating because we gutted spending on it via Prop 13. We're almost dead last in per-pupil spending, as a result of our criminal property tax regime. Good news, though, we can solve both education and housing crises by ending Prop 13!

4 people like this
Posted by Tom
a resident of Cuesta Park
5 hours ago

I thought this comment board was for the article "Committee shifts gears, backs earlier start date to rent control."

You guys are a hoot!! Especially the guy called Businessman that thinks the Landlords should renegotiate their loans. The bank doesn't care about rent control? Beam me up scotty, what planet am I on?

Maybe the garbage and water company that just raised their rates 10% will drop it for rent controlled properties out of the goodness of their hearts, Christmas is coming.

Ya, I think the gardener, handyman, electrician, painter, roofer, cleaning companies and all the other contractors that work hard to make it great for us tenants will also understand that rent controlled buildings can't pay $30 to $60/hr anymore and will work for $8/hr because their charitable people.
They will renegotiate their insurance, gasoline, labor and business costs for rent controlled buildings.

Your right, Business man. I want you on my team!

Like this comment
Posted by The Business Man
a resident of Another Mountain View Neighborhood
2 hours ago
The Business Man is a registered user.

Inm response to Tom that said: “You guys are a hoot!! Especially the guy called Businessman that thinks the Landlords should renegotiate their loans. The bank doesn't care about rent control? Beam me up scotty, what planet am I on?”

Since rent control has in reality “reduced” the market values of the apartments that are rent controlled, the mortgages are “not secured” The simple truth regarding the mortgage is that as I posted before:

You can easily hire a real estate broker to help you determine the value of your home. Then, you subtract the amount remaining on your first mortgage from this value. IF YOU COME OUT AHEAD (MEANING THAT YOUR HOME IS WORTH MORE THAN THE REMAINING DEBT ON THE FIRST MORTGAGE), YOUR LOAN IS STILL SECURED. HOWEVER, IF YOUR HOME IS WORTH LESS THAN THE AMOUNT REMAINING ON YOUR MORTGAGE, THEN YOUR LOAN IS UNSECURED AND YOUR LENDER WILL LIKELY NOT PURSUE FORECLOSURE IF YOU STOP MAKING PAYMENTS. (Web Link)

Just substitute “home” with “apartment building”. The fact is that rent control has most likely reduced the market values of the buildings as much as 35%. For example my building was bought for $4.95 Mil in 2016, if you take that reduction factor it is now only worth $3.21 Mil a loss of $1.74 Mil. As I have pointed out, what most landlords do is not proactively “MANAGE” their investments, what they do is pass on the expenses to the tenants and simply do as little work possible expecting a high reward for their money. This behavior is not “MANAGING” an investment, it is “ASSUMING” it will always be profitable because the tenant is responsible for the poor “MANAGEMENT” decisions the landlord makes.

Tom, surely you know the landlords are responsible for the “MANAGEMENT” of their investments, if they do not take wise actions, they only have themselves to blame. They cannot claim that the city government caused their poor “MANAGEMENT” of their properties. Of course they can pass of the loss to negate most federal and state taxes for years like Donald Trump did famously about 30 years ago. Thus the negation of taxes eventually will balance the books as well. I simply point out that the landlords want to blame everyone else for the poor “MANAGEMENT” of their business.

Like this comment
Posted by Lisa
a resident of Old Mountain View
1 hour ago

I can't decide whether to laugh or cry.

Like this comment
Posted by Evil renter
a resident of Rex Manor
19 minutes ago
Evil renter is a registered user.

So how do those of us, who are going to cause the downfall of Mountain View, get our back rent? Article kind of useless without that bit of info. I'm actually giving up my communist rent control to rent a house, but I'll still be one of those low-life renters I keep hearing about so still part of the problem. I want my back rent before I move or I assume I can kiss that good-bye. For the record, the place I'm living just announced a year-long plan of "beautification" improvements, so not all rent-controlled places are planning to let their complexes go to pot.

Like this comment
Posted by Evil renter
a resident of Rex Manor
8 minutes ago
Evil renter is a registered user.

@Tom - was the contractors pay going up by 20/40/60% each year? Otherwise why would their pay have to drop so low just because the landlords can no longer increase rents by that much?

That's what I cannot understand about all this doomsday thinking. My rent dropped to Oct. 2015 rents - $2800 for a 2BR/2BA and I just found out they are charging new renters $2700 - which they do not have to do, right? A smaller place which is a duplex (2BR/1BA) rents for closer to $3200 but includes a yard and a bit more privacy, which would be "market rate," with a few up to $4000 if closer to downtown. My salary is not that much higher now than in 2015, and neither are my other costs - a few % higher, so why is it only the landlords that are going to suffer? So it that extra $500/month going to make or break the place? Do mortgage rates somehow spontaneously go up that much per month due to "market forces"?

