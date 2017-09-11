News

Uploaded: Mon, Sep 11, 2017, 11:46 am

Supervisor proposes new civilian oversight body for Sheriff's Office

New office would oversee patrol, corrections divisions

A Santa Clara County supervisor is calling for a new civilian oversight body to keep an eye on county law enforcement and corrections.

Supervisor Joe Simitian, whose district includes Mountain View, has proposed a new Office of Correction and Law Enforcement Oversight as the next step in reforms enacted after the murder of an inmate at the Santa Clara County's main jail in 2015. The plan will be considered by the Board of Supervisors at its meeting on Tuesday.


Santa Clara County Supervisor Joe Simitian has proposed a new Office of Correction and Law Enforcement Oversight that would serve in an advisory function. Image courtesy Joe Simitian.
"Meaningful oversight is an essential component of the reform effort that has been under way for the past two years," Simitian said in a statement. "It's time to take the policy discussions we've had and turn them into tangible change."

The proposed office would oversee the Santa Clara County Sheriff's Office patrol and corrections divisions. It would oversee day-to-day operations, monitor and audit the investigation of complaints, make policy recommendations and conduct community outreach and mediation.

The proposal was one of the top two suggestions by the Blue Ribbon Commission on Improving Custody Relations established after the death of Santa Clara County inmate Michael Tyree, a 33-year-old mentally ill prisoner who was beaten to death by three deputies at San Jose's Main Jail in 2015.

The three deputies were later convicted of second-degree murder and will be sentenced on Nov. 3.

Simitian's proposal would also create a new Citizens' Access Oversight Committee to ensure public access, engagement and input. He said the citizen's committee would serve an advisory function.

"As proposed, it would not have an investigative power or authority," he said Thursday. "It would be advisory and designed to facilitate public access, engagement and participation."

He said the ordinance has taken into account community, county staff and sheriff's office suggestions as well as best practices recommended by law enforcement experts.

— Bay City News Service

Comments

There are no comments yet. Please share yours below.

Post a comment

Posting an item on Town Square is simple and requires no registration. Just complete this form and hit "submit" and your topic will appear online. Please be respectful and truthful in your postings so Town Square will continue to be a thoughtful gathering place for sharing community information and opinion. All postings are subject to our TERMS OF USE, and may be deleted if deemed inappropriate by our staff.

We prefer that you use your real name, but you may use any "member" name you wish.

Name: *

Select your neighborhood or school community: * Not sure?

Choose a category: *

Since this is the first comment on this story a new topic will also be started in Town Square! Please choose a category that best describes this story.

Comment: *

Verification code: *
Enter the verification code exactly as shown, using capital and lowercase letters, in the multi-colored box.

*Required Fields

Top Blogs

Opening alert: Teaspoon in Palo Alto
By Elena Kadvany | 5 comments | 1,945 views

Time to Say Goodbye
By Laura Stec | 9 comments | 1,499 views

I Finished my Novel: Connect Two Hearts, and Musings
By Chandrama Anderson | 2 comments | 765 views

View all local blogs
 
Best Of 2017

Top restaurants to check out

Mountain View Voice readers have officially decided. See which local restaurants and businesses can now claim the title â€” Best Of Mountain View 2017.

View Winners