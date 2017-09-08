Burglary suspect arrested

Police arrested a Mountain View resident earlier this week after he allegedly broke into an apartment through a window in the early hours of the morning, and was later chased off by a next-door neighbor

The suspect, identified by police as 24-year-old Aaron Campbell, allegedly climbed into the apartment on the 200 block of Fairchild Drive around 4:30 a.m. on Sunday, Sept. 3, breaking a window pane on his way in. He was later spotted by someone staying at an apartment next door, who reportedly yelled at Campbell and chased him out, according to police spokeswoman Katie Nelson.

Officers set up a perimeter and found Campbell a short distance away on Tyrella Avenue. Campbell was later arrested and taken to Santa Clara County jail on burglary charges.

Nelson said Campbell did not give a reason for why he broke into the apartment, but it's unlikely that it was an accident.